Football: Oswego rallies to overcome Plainfield East

OSWEGO – Both offenses sputtered on Friday night, but in the end, Oswego’s defense proved better in the Southwest Prairie football battle against Plainfield East.

Despite two interception returns for touchdowns, East (2-2) was held to minus-7 yards in the second half as Oswego (4-0) rallied from a 17-7 deficit to defeat the Bengals, 27-17, Friday.

“We got beat up front. Their defensive line beat our offensive line up front,” East coach Mike Romeli said. “I think that right there was the main reason. Our defense was on the field for the whole second half. You can’t win games like that, even though our defense played exceptional.”

East trailed, 7-3, at halftime, but David Salazar intercepted Oswego quarterback Levi Olson and returned it 71 yards for a score on the first possession of the second half. Salazar got his hands on another Olson pass 15 seconds later, but the Bengals got in only two plays before quarterback Matt Pratscher was intercepted.

Blake Coughlin made the third pick, returning it 89 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 4:01 to play in the third quarter.

Oswego answered with a five-play, 55-yard drive to cut East’s lead to three. The Panthers recovered an onside kick and kept the Bengals’ defense on the field into the fourth quarter. When Pratscher finally got his offense back on the field, East fumbled on its 4-yard line after two penalties created a first-and-27 situation.

Oswego’s Nick Marra scored from the 4-yard line, and added in one last score with a 26-yarder with 1:35 left. East’s first score came on a 35-yard field goal by Kyle Hassert late in the first half.

“We thought we did some good things in the first half, but I think we had negative yards in the second half and turned the ball over twice. You can’t win games if you turn the ball over that many times, especially in a half,” Romeli said. “We played a very good first half. Unfortunately, football is two halves. We fought hard and we did some good things.”

Pratscher was 11 of 16 for 98 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times.