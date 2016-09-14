Goss: Two football teams hungry for a victory

What have you done for me lately?

That always is a criterion when we attempt to evaluate sports teams – in this instance, high school football teams.

Joliet Central and Plainfield Central both entered 2016 on multi-season losing streaks. With Joliet Central and Joliet West joining the Southwest Prairie Conference, and the league going to a nine-game round robin, the two hungry teams were destined to square off sometime along the way.

That time has arrived. It’s Week 4, and Plainfield Central will visit Joliet Central for the Steelmen’s homecoming game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

After the first two weeks, Joliet Central looked like it may have the upper hand. The Steelmen lost to Oswego East, 6-0, in their opener, with the Bengals’ touchdown coming on an interception return. Plainfield Central, meanwhile, fell to Plainfield North, 40-7.

In Week 2, Plainfield Central dropped a 41-20 decision to Plainfield East. After the Wildcats scored first, the Bengals ran off 41 consecutive points.

On that same night, Joliet Central grabbed a 7-0 lead over Minooka on Jomarre McNair’s long interception return. The Indians, appear to be among the top teams in the SPC, scored the next 33 points, but the Steelmen had shown the ability to play with a qualify foe.

Then came Week 3. Plainfield Central trailed Plainfield South, 14-0, early in the fourth quarter, but turned the tables. The Wildcats scored twice, and only a failed two-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining prevented an overtime as the Cougars escaped with a 14-12 victory.

That night, Joliet Central visited Oswego East. Granted, the Wolves have a couple of high-caliber skill players and a good team in general, but 58-0 at halftime and a 71-0 final were not expected.

So if you look at Week 3 only, you have to say Plainfield Central is a prohibitive favorite. What have you done for me lately?

However, it may just be that the Steelmen did not match up well with Oswego East. Once the game got out of hand, it snowballed. If the Steelmen who were right with Plainfield East for a full game and were within a touchdown of Minooka at halftime show up Saturday, it could be game on.

Then again, Plainfield Central could have something to say about that.

“We played with passion and pride in the second half,” Wildcats coach Jon Pereiro said after the tough loss to South. “If we keep the same pride and passion the next couple of weeks, we will see some improvement.”

That pride and passion, along with elusive, athletic quarterback Marcus Hayes, could make things difficult on Joliet Central. But again, the Steelmen we saw in the first game and a half this season would not be a pushover by any means.

After a full Friday night schedule around the area, that Saturday game will be interesting. Only one team will snap its losing streak, but don’t be surprised if both get into the win column before this season ends.

More from Week 3

Elsewhere last weekend, games that jumped to the forefront were Lincoln-Way East’s 35-30 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor and Lockport’s 16-14 win over Lincoln-Way Central.

The East vs. H-F game, of course, generated interested statewide since the Griffins and Vikings are among the most highly rated teams in the state. The game lived up to the hype.

It is interesting that Lockport is next up on H-F’s schedule. As impressive as the Porters’ win at Lincoln-Way Central and 3-0 start are under coach Dan Starkey, Lockport will enter Friday night’s game as a significant underdog. Some observers have termed this H-F team to be potentially among the best they have seen – ever – in Illinois.

Joliet Catholic may be 0-3, but the Hilltoppers’ offense came to life last week in a 49-35 loss to St. Patrick.

Notre Dame will visit Memorial Stadium on Friday night for JCA’s first of three home games this season. The Hilltoppers will be looking to control the ball, finish off drives and be improved defensively over last week with whichever defensive bodies are available. Coach Dan Sharp noted after the St. Pat’s game that they have had eight defensive starters leave with injury during the first third of the season.

Wiht 20 senior starters graduating from last year’s team and a difficult, road-heavy schedule, JCA knew it had its work cut out. The injury bug is not helping matters, yet there were positives to come from the St. Pat’s game. Notre Dame is good, but the Hilltoppers are accustomed to facing quality opponents. It should be a good one.

