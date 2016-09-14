Football: Miller’s 6 TD passes power Plainfield North over Minooka

MINOOKA — In a game that, on paper, was bound to feature a contrast of styles, the Plainfield North football team took a strong step forward in its quest for a playoff appearance with a resounding 61-22 win over Southwest Prairie Conference rival Minooka on Friday night.

The Indians (2-2, 2-2) entered the game with the Joliet area's top passer in John Carnagio and top receiver in Elijah Hill. Plainfield North (3-1, 3-1), meanwhile, countered with one of the top running backs around in Tyler Hoosman.

But it was North quarterback Brady Miller that stole the show, as he finished with six touchdown passes and 241 yards through the air.

Miller and the Tigers were staked to an early lead when defensive back Robert Ostapkowicz intercepted a pass on the second play from scrimmage and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. The kick failed, but North led 6-0 with just 26 seconds having gone off the clock. Minooka then drove down the field to the North 22, only to turn the ball over on downs. From there, Hoosman took his first carry 78 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead with 9:31 still to play in the first.

Hill seemed to get Minooka back into the game by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a holding penalty negated the TD, and North's Johnny Goodson intercepted a pass and returned it to the Minooka 9. Two plays later, Hoosman scored on a 5-yard swing pass from Miller and the rout was on.

Miller also threw a 27-yard TD pass to Hoosman, along with TDs of 56 yards to Connor Peplow, 29 to Goodson, 13 to Dillon McCarthy and 20 to Sammy Jones. Carlos Baggett added a 77-yard TD run late in the game for the Tigers. Hoosman finished with 164 yards on the ground and Baggett had 136.

Minooka scored on touchdown passes of 53 yards from Carnagio to Max Christiano and 31 yards from Carnagio to Hill as well as 15 yards from Zach Gessner to Elias Mekoola.

"This one kind of snowballed on us," Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. "Give credit to Plainfield North. They are a very good team and played very well. We made some mistakes and got behind the eight ball early.

“We can’t just forget about this one, though. We need to learn from it so we don’t make the same mistakes going forward.”