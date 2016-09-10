Prep Football: Oswego East lights up scoreboard for 71 points vs. Joliet Central

OSWEGO - The Oswego East football team knows what it’s like to be on Joliet Central’s sideline.

In their 11-year history, the Wolves have just two winning seasons and too many shutout losses to count on two hands. Oswego East came into Friday's Week 3 game with Joliet Central hungry, scoring on its first two possessions before turning two interceptions and a blocked punt into three more touchdowns.

Oswego East (3-0) built a 58-0 halftime lead over the Steelmen (0-3) and added one in the third quarter and an additional score in the fourth for a school-record 71 points, while the defense preserved the shutout.

"We talked about scoring every time we had the ball – we punted once – and that's one of our main goals," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "The thing we're focusing on is that it's a long season. It's only going to get tougher and there are quality teams still left on our schedule. We can't start to get too happy about the way we're playing, because there's still things to improve."

Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks (9-for-16, 164 yards, 4 TDs) made four touchdown passes before halftime, connecting with Ivory Kelly-Martin for a 20-yard score on the opening drive before locking in on Stephon Harris for a 12-yard touchdown. Banks found Kelly-Martin for a 23-yard score to put the Wolves up 28-0 and then went back to Harris for the next touchdown – this time from 41 yards out.

"As we get further into the season, we're going to open up our playbook. The first few games we kept things a little vanilla with Ivory running the ball, but with this being our third game and getting into the meat of our schedule we want to make sure we have things in place later down the line," Banks said.

Oswego East intercepted quarterback Zach Wisneski twice, which set up a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs by Kelly-Martin (9 carries, 98 yards). Kelly-Martin added three catches for an additional 81 yards. He racked up 179 yards of total offense for four touchdowns, and with Oswego East holding a 58-0 halftime lead, Kelly-Martin and most of the Wolves starters did not play in the second half for the second straight week. Oswego East has scored 168 points in its first three games.

"Our offense has been popping the last few weeks and our O-line has been blocking well; no complaining from me," Kelly-Martin said. "We want to get off strong and we want to score first to put that intimidation into the other team. When we get that momentum going, it gives us that extra push."

Noah Jackson made a big quarterback sack on third and long, Devin Aguilar had the first interception of the game at the Joliet Central 7, and Jackson O'Reilly snagged the second interception with 2:36 to play in the first half. Special teams even added to the highlight reel when Colin O'Reilly got his hands a punt, and Jackson O'Reilly picked up the fumbled ball and returned it across the goal line for another Wolves score.

Joliet Central was held to 17 total yards of offense in the first half.

Oswego East's Rashawn Dawson-Anderson scored on a 2-yard plunge with 3:58 to play in the third quarter, and Jackson Piatek scored on a 40-yard quarterback keeper with 4:50 to play in the final period.

"Obviously, they're a very talented team and we knew that," Joliet Central coach Brett Boyter said of Oswego East. "We challenged our guys to rise up. We'll look at film and see if we're making mistakes or if they're just that much better than us, but we knew the quality of opponent we were going to play here. We just didn't get much going our way in the first half."

Oswego East will travel to Plainfield South (2-1) on Sept. 16 for a Week 4 battle with the Cougars, who come off of a 14-12 win over Plainfield Central on Friday.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on our team that played last year and understand the defeat after losing a close game to Oswego and another to Plainfield North, and losing to Geneva in the playoffs. I think that has made us hungry for more success,” LeBlanc said. “We still have a long way to go, and hopefully we can continue to build off these successes.”