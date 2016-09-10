High school football notes: Niemic brothers at McHenry, Johnsburg flying high along with Jacobs, Richmond-Burton and Alden-Hebron

Rob Niemic figures he spent enough of his life telling his little brother what to do, so now it’s Jon’s turn to give the orders.

The Niemics are together on a team for the first time in their lives as assistant football coaches at McHenry. Jon, a 2006 Crystal Lake South graduate, is offensive coordinator. Rob, a 2001 South grad, is wide receivers coach.

Rob, 33, has been entrenched at McHenry, where he teaches social sciences and usually has coached three sports. He is head girls basketball coach, assistant in baseball and returned as assistant in football this year, partly because he knew it was an opportunity to coach with his brother.

Jon, who was head coach at Sioux City (Iowa) North High School the previous two years, joined first-year coach Nat Zunkel’s staff in the spring after landing a special education teaching job at McHenry East.

“Jon’s a brilliant offensive mind,” Rob said. “His football knowledge, compared to mine … I’m learning stuff from him all the time about terminology. I’ve picked up a ton from him.”

Jon Niemic, 28, applied for the head coaching position in December. McHenry athletic director Barry Burmeister picked Zunkel, whose résumé sparkled, but also started recruiting Niemic. Rob said he and Burmeister practically called him daily last winter about coming to the Warriors.

“My name was in the pool (for head coach); Barry wanted to go with someone with a little bit more experience, which is 100 percent understandable,” Jon said. “It was the perfect match. I like coordinator a lot better (than head coach). It all worked out.”

McHenry moved to 2-1 Friday with a 48-7 victory at Elgin. The Warriors host Crystal Lake Central (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at McCracken Field.

Jon and his wife, Alyssa, who landed a special education teaching job at Woodstock’s Creekside Middle School, have a 1-year-old son, Bryce. They moved to Woodstock early in the summer. Jon was a standout offensive lineman in high school and played at NAIA Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

“It is definitely a different thing, him having to take, I don’t want to say orders from his little brother,” Jon said. “I like taking care of the offense with Rob and (line coach) Kyle Owens.”

Rob Niemic was excited to have some family back in the area.

“Most of my family doesn’t live around here now,” he said. “So to have family here and get to do what I love, and share it with my brother, it’s just a cool thing. When you coach, you gain family-type relationships with the people you coach with. Now I actually get to do it with my brother.”

Flying high: Johnsburg was No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll last week and continued to look like a force in the northern part of the state after a 53-0 romp at Richmond-Burton.

The Skyhawks dominated in every phase, scoring at will and holding R-B to 45 total yards and one first down.

“We have to feel pretty happy, but we get back to work Monday,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “I want them to enjoy every practice, every team meal, every moment together, because it could be gone before they know it. (Linebacker) Bryce Smith is an example of that.”

Smith suffered a torn left ACL in Week 2 at Rochelle that ended his high school career. He was on the sideline Friday, cheering his teammates, and led the final huddle break on the field. Johnsburg has taken the look of a team that could do something special.

Another memorable moment: Jacobs coach Bill Mitz has grown to expect something memorable to occur when the Golden Eagles meet Crystal Lake South. On Friday, Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick threw two touchdown passes in the final 6:33 as the Eagles won, 35-28.

Mitz remembered Jacobs’ 35-14 victory over South for a different reason. The Eagles’ Blake Tatgenhorst blocked a Gators’ field goal attempt that fell into the hands of holder Scott Coughlin, who calmly threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Leva.

“These South-Jacobs games are always crazy,” Mitz said. “I’m happy for the kids, they fought back and got the victory.”

No play was crazier than the finish in 2013 at South’s Ken Bruhn Field. Jacobs had the ball at the 50 with the score tied and time for one play. Quarterback Bret Mooney scrambled around, then took off running, making his way to the Gators’ 25.

As Mooney was about to run out of room near the sideline, he heaved a lateral to running back Josh Walker at the 30. Walker outraced two South defenders around the right side to score for a 26-20 victory.

Aching ankle: Cary-Grove defeated Hampshire, 62-12, on Friday despite having senior standout Tyler Pennington on a limited basis. Pennington, the Trojans’ career rushing leader, suffered a sprained ankle the previous week against McHenry, and C-G coach Brad Seaburg wanted to take every precaution.

Max Skol played fullback in Pennington's place. Pennington played some defense, but the Trojans were well in control and were able to rest their best player. Seaburg termed Pennington as day-to-day for this week's game at Jacobs.

Longest streak: Marengo’s 47-28 victory over Woodstock on Friday was the Indians’ 12th consecutive win in a regular-season game, the longest current streak in the area. Prairie Ridge has 11 straight regular-season victories.

Frustrating times: R-B coach Pat Elder was disappointed that the Rockets could not better answer Johnsburg’s fast start Friday. Although Elder was not completely surprised.

“We’ve been inefficient at everything for three weeks. That’s why we’re 1-2,” Elder said. “We have to be crisper and cleaner in everything we do. We just have to come in Monday and take steps to improve.”

R-B had not lost by that large of a margin in a long time. It had not happened since through the 1996 season (the IHSA lists scores through that season). Given the success former coach J. Randy Hofman had from 1980 through 1992, when the Rockets lost only 24 games total, it probably did not happen then either.

Making changes: Alden-Hebron coach John Lalor moved Brad Judson in at quarterback and put Austin Stauss at receiver for Friday's game at Mooseheart with positive results: Judson was 3 for 4 for 69 yards, all to Stauss and two for touchdowns, in a 36-6 victory.

"At first I was a little nervous. I've never stepped into a varsity game starting," Judson said. "So I had a little bit of few things here and there and then as the game went on I got more comfortable. I've had a couple JV starts, and that definitely boosted my confidence coming into this game."

It wasn't a surprise move, however, as Lalor said before the season he hoped Judson could take over the job. Judson just began the year too unfamiliar with the offense after missing a large portion of summer camp.

"Brad did OK for his first start,” Lalor said. “There was nerves there, but he did fine. Just controlling the game more, managing the game a little bit, he’ll get better at that. So that was a positive."

• Sean Hammond and John Wilkinson contributed to this report.