High school football: Batavia has its way with Streamwood

STREAMWOOD – Batavia’s football team was the picture of balance against Streamwood on Sept. 9.

The Bulldogs ran for 279 yards and passed for nearly as many in a 56-7 win against the Sabres.

It was the third straight road win for Batavia (3-0 overall, 1-0 Upstate Eight River), which will play its first home game against Elgin on Sept. 16 in what will be the debut of the school's new synthetic turf field.

Colin Cheaney took Ben Weerts' short pass 88 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. Weerts added three touchdown runs in the first half, including one just before halftime that answered Streamwood's score.

Matthew Huizinga scored three times in the game, and the Bulldogs did not punt in the contest.