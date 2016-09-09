Oswego East football muscles past Joliet Central

OSWEGO – The Oswego East football team knows what it’s like to be on Joliet Central’s sideline.

In their 11-year history, the Wolves have just two winning seasons and too many shutout losses to count on two hands. Oswego East came into Friday's Week 3 game with Joliet Central hungry, scoring on its first two possessions before turning two interceptions and a blocked punt into three more touchdowns.

Oswego East (3-0) built a 58-0 halftime lead over the Steelmen (0-3) and added one in the third quarter and an additional score in the fourth for a school-record 71 points, while the defense preserved the shutout.

Joliet Central was held to 17 total yards of offense in the first half, but the Steelmen did get a first down run from Ernest Grant in the second quarter and the defense forced Oswego East to punt on its third possession of the game after sacking Banks for a 5-yard loss on the series.

"Obviously, they're a very talented team and we knew that," Central coach Brett Boyter said. "We challenged our guys to rise up. We'll look at film and see if we're making mistakes or if they're just that much better than us, but we knew the quality of opponent we were going to play here. We just didn't get much going our way in the first half."

Joliet Central will host Plainfield Central (0-3), which comes off a 14-12 loss to Plainfield South on Friday.

“Each week we’re getting better. We just have to just have to continue to get better and do the little things well, and put it all together,” Boyter said.