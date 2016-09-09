Football: Plainfield North offense explodes vs. Romeoville

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North’s offense was shut out a week earlier in a 12-0 loss to Oswego.

It was an entirely different story Friday night as the Tigers raced to a 49-0 halftime and crushed Southwest Prairie foe Romeoville, 62-6.

North (2-1, 2-1) scored on the second play of the game when Tyler Hoosman ran 82 yards. A blocked punt by Tim Donnahue set up the Tigers on the Romeoville 17, and Hoosman scored again from 6 yards out three plays later for a 14-0 start.

“Hoosman is a tough runner,” North coach Tim Kane said. “He runs 82 yards on one play, and on the next series he is battling his way through the defensive line.”

Hoosman was only getting warmed up as he finished off the next possession – a 64-yard drive after a teammate’s recovery of a Romeoville fumble – with a 5-yard run. Then he scored on a 32-yard scamper to make it 28-0, still in the first quarter. He played only in the first quarter and finished with 157 rushing yards.

North’s offense also scored on the next two possessions on short runs by Zach Nadle and Kevin Block. Shane McGrail blocked a punt into the end zone that Donnahue recovered for a touchdown to account for the 49-0 halftime score.

“We challenged our defense all week long in practice to play with discipline and effort,” Kane said. “Tonight, they – along with all the fans – were able to see what their hard work was able to accomplish.”

The Tigers’ Carlos Bagget, who rushed for 113 yards, tacked on touchdown runs on 27 and 38 yards in the third quarter.

Jordan Nettles, who rushed for 77 yards, scored for Romeoville (0-3, 0-3) from 6 yards out with 35 seconds left in the game to avert a shutout.

“He is a competitor – he wants the ball,” Spartans coach Oliver Gibson said of Nettles. “He is physically strong – but along with that, he is mentally strong and ready to play every down.

“We have to fight the struggle to get better. We need all hands on deck every play of every game. We need to get tough quickly. We cannot wait. This is a tough conference. If there is adversity, we need to get mentally tough and expect to execute, not let things get us down.”