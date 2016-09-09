Football: Joliet Central finds no answer for Oswego East

OSWEGO – The Oswego East football team knows what it’s like to be on Joliet Central’s sideline.

In their 11-year history, the Wolves have had two winning seasons and too many shutout losses to count on two hands. Oswego East came into Friday’s Week 3 game with Joliet Central hungry, scoring on its first two possessions before turning two interceptions and a blocked punt into three more touchdowns.

The Wolves (3-0) built a 58-0 halftime lead over the Steelmen (0-3) and added one score in the third quarter and one in the fourth for a school-record 71 points, while the defense preserved the shutout for a 71-0 final.

“We talked about scoring every time we had the ball – we punted once – and that’s one of our main goals,” East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “The thing we’re focusing on is that it’s a long season. It’s only going to get tougher, and there are quality teams still left on our schedule.”

Central was held to 17 total yards of offense in the first half.

“Obviously, they’re a very talented team and we knew that,” Central coach Brett Boyter said of the Wolves. “We challenged our guys to rise up. We’ll look at film and see if we’re making mistakes or if they’re just that much better than us, but we knew the quality of opponent we were going to play here. We just didn’t get much going our way in the first half.”

East quarterback Jaylon Banks (9 for 16, 164 yards, four TDs) threw four touchdown passes before halftime, connecting with Ivory Kelly-Martin for a 20-yard score on the opening drive before locking in on Stephon Harris for a 12-yard touchdown. Banks found Kelly-Martin for a 23-yard score to put the Wolves up, 28-0, and then went back to Harris for the next touchdown from 41 yards out.

East intercepted Central quarterback Zach Wisneski twice, which set up a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs by Kelly-Martin (nine carries, 98 yards). Kelly-Martin added three catches for 81 yards. He racked up 179 yards of offense for four touchdowns.

With East holding a 58-0 halftime lead, Kelly-Martin and most of the Wolves starters did not play in the second half for the second straight week.

“Our offense has been popping the last few weeks, and our O-line has been blocking well – no complaining from me,” Kelly-Martin said. “We want to get off strong, and we want to score first to put that intimidation into the other team. When we get that momentum going, it gives us that extra push.”

Noah Jackson made a big sack on a third-and-long for East, Devin Aguilar had the first interception of the game at the Steelmen’s 7, and Jackson O’Reilly snagged the second interception with 2:36 to play in the first half. Special teams even added to the highlight reel when Colin O’Reilly got his hands on a punt and Jackson O’Reilly picked up the fumbled ball and returned it for another Wolves score.