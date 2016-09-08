High school football: Woodstock North shuts out Harvard

WOODSTOCK – To say that Harvard’s Friday night task was daunting would be a definitive understatement.

The end result was a 41-0 loss Woodstock North win in both teams’ inaugural Kishwaukee River Conference battle.

Woodstock North (3-0, 1-0) remained perfect and increased its aggregate score to an impressive 155-7 margin.

"I feel good about it," Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said. "I think we still have a lot of room for improvement. I've been very happy with the kids. They've really grown a lot. When we do have some adversity, the kids are really elevating their play."

Harvard (1-2, 0-1), meanwhile, made strides on offense but merely could not punctuate several promising drives.

While the lopsided score might suggest an all-out aerial attack, Thunder quarterback Matt Zinnen went to the air just four times. The ground game worked well, as five Woodstock North ballcarriers combined for 398 yards and six touchdowns. Most effective was junior Collin Mergl, who effectively ran outside for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

"No doubt (Mergl) was a good runner tonight," Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. "Those plays are something we're trying to address. We need to work on our angles and finish. We didn't do that tonight."

Casey Dycus ran for 198 yards for Woodstock North, which will face fellow undefeated Marengo (3-0) next week.

Mergl's first touchdown sprint (42 yards on an option play) came less than two minutes into the game. Matt Chase's first of five point-after kicks made it 7-0. Mergl's second TD sprint came just six seconds into the second quarter and made it 14-0.

"Matt Zinnen is making a lot of great decisions that are contributing to that (effective running)," Schroeder said.

Methodically alternating from the ground to the air, Harvard quarterback Dylan Stephens marched the visitors 70 yards in 10 plays, with a 14-yard burst by Hunter Freres complementing passing strikes to Ryan Stephens and Anthony Carbajal.

The promising drive stalled, however, when Stephens was picked off in the red zone.

"That was tough to swallow," Saylor said. "A turnover on the goal line."

Trailing 20-0 at the intermission, Harvard proceeded to show promise on offense, marching into Woodstock North territory on its first drive of the third quarter. And after turning the ball over on downs, the Hornets saw to it that the Thunder met a similar fate as Shawn Bough sacked Zinnen on a fourth down attempt to give the ball right back to Harvard.

"He (Bough) is a tough kid," Saylor said. "He's only a sophomore and he's getting considerable playing time. He had some nice punts, too."

Woodstock North put matters out of reach by scoring twice in the final 21 seconds of the third quarter, with Mergl and Dycus doing the honors. The scoring culminated on a fourth-quarter touchdown by Nicco Mazzanti.

UNSUNG HERO:

Shawn Bough

Harvard, Sophomore, Linebacker/Punter

With the Hornets down, 20-0 and Woostock North again threatening in Harvard territory, Bough sacked Matt Zinnen to end the drive on downs. Bough delivered two punts of 40-plus yards, as well.