High school football: Prairie Ridge routs Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central was able to match Prairie Ridge’s first touchdown, but soon found out what others already had known, it’s next to impossible to keep up with the Wolves.

Prairie Ridge rushed for 283 yards in the first half and the Wolves' defense again was strong as they rolled past the Tigers, 48-14, in their Fox Valley Conference football game Friday at Owen Metcalf Field.

Prairie Ridge (3-0 overall, 3-0 FVC) jumped out in front early but Central (2-1, 1-1) answered with an 89-yard drive during which quarterback Jake Staples threw for 74 yards, with wide receiver Richard Logan getting 63 of those.

The Wolves then unleashed 41 consecutive points with their triple-option attack. Quarterback Samson Evans ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns.

"Our offensive line is really opening up some holes and we're making the most of it," Evans said.

Senior fullback Manny Ebirim added 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while senior running back Cole Brown ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

"We've had three tough games early, but our kids have handled it really well," Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. "I'm really happy with both sides of the ball how we came out tonight and controlled the first quarter. I think we had a great game plan and our kids are going out and executing what we're coaching. It's an awesome thing to see. We just have to keep our kids focused."

Central coach Jon McLaughlin understood why Prairie Ridge is No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

"They have really good players," McLaughlin said. "Players make plays and we have to make more. They're a very seasoned football team and we're just not there yet. Football doesn't build character, it reveals character. We'll see how these kids bounce back next week. We have to do the little things we have to do to bounce back and get better."

UNSUNG HERO

Emmanuel Ebirim

Prairie Ridge, Sr., RB

Running up the gut for the tough yards all night, Emmanuel Ebirim kept Prairie Ridge's drives alive, rushing for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Quick Stats

Prairie Ridge 14 13 21 0 - 48

Crystal Lake Central 6 0 0 8 - 14

First Quarter

PR-Ebirim 5 run (Greiner kick) 8:06

CLC-Staples 9 run (kick failed) 4:47

PR-Evans 6 run (Greiner kick) 4:03

Second Quarter

PR-Evans 9 run (kick failed) 11:12

PR-Evans 7 run (Greiner kick) 5:40

Third Quarter

PR-Ebirim 31 run (2 pt. conv.) 8:47

PR-Brown 8 run (kick failed) 6:20

PR-Evans 1 run (Greiner kick) 3:32

Fourth Quarter

CLC-May 1run (2 pt. conv.) :37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Ebirim 13-166, Evans 13-115, Brown 8-106, Grant 1-3, Potter 1-3, Gulbransen 2-8 Totals: 38-501. CLC: May 16-76, Bisram 2-11, Staples 1-9 Totals: 19-96.

PASSING–PR: Evans 2-5-1-20. CLC: Staples 6-10-2-134.

RECEIVING–PR: Ferbet 2-20 CLC: Manning 2-43, Logan 2-63, Brotan 1-10, Batterham 1-2, Ernd 2-16

TOTAL YARDS: PR 521, CLC: 230.

Sophomore Game: Prairie Ridge 14, Crystal Lake Central 7.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

As this was the battle of the two undefeated teams of Crystal Lake, the home announcer started the game by announcing the Crystal Lake Central Tigers as the best football team in Crystal Lake. This was, of course, countered with roaring jeers from the visiting Prairie Ridge Wolves fans. By the second quarter, the Wolves student section was chanting “look at the scoreboard.”