High school football: McHenry dominates Elgin

ELGIN – Following a loss to Cary-Grove last weekend, McHenry needed a hot performance against Elgin to get back on track.

Receiving the opening kickoff for the first time this season, Warriors coach Nat Zunkel knew a good offensive start could be key.

“We had to have a feel good first series there,” he said.

Zunkel didn’t have to wait long. Senior quarterback Colton Klein hit running back Gio Purpura for a 68-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

“We had the play designed all week coming in,” Klein said. “We were originally looking for (Matt Mohr), and (Purpura) just popped open and I hit him.”

The touchdowns and yards came at will from there, and the final result was a 48-6 nonconference drubbing of the Maroons on their home field.

“I’m very proud of the way the team came after a tough loss last week,” Zunkel said. “We got going right away, took care of business from the opening kickoff.”

Klein played a leading role in the rebound victory, finishing 9 for 13, with 245 yards and four touchdowns in a game that was over by the halfway point of the third quarter.

Even though Klein’s arm scored the game’s first touchdown, it was the running game which spurred the passing game into motion. The Warriors (2-1) gained 223 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns.

“Running the ball in the tackle box for a good 4 yards every play really packed Elgin in and we were able to throw the ball,” Klein said. “When you’re that diverse and you can do either or, it really helps the offense and helps everyone with their schemes.”

While the offense clicked on the ground and through the air, the defense also chimed in, as Augie Andrade added an interception touchdown in the third quarter.

The defense, which allowed a total of 73 points in its first two games, terrorized Elgin all game, forcing the Maroons (0-3) into giving up three turnovers and sacking the quarterback five times. Prior to the game, Zunkel and the McHenry coaches implemented a new defensive scheme for the Warriors, which was executed to near perfection.

“We realized that the past couple games, (our opponents) have been putting points up on us, and we had to change something,” senior linebacker Kyle Lim said. “It seemed to work against Elgin.”

McHenry will try to ride that momentum into its matchup with Crystal Lake Central, another 2-1 team, next week.

“(Crystal Lake Central) Coach (Jon) McLaughlin has them always rolling,” Zunkel said. “They do some really good things, they’re going to be very successful. It’s another home game for us; it’s a big night for us, big night for our fans and a big night for our kids.”

Unsung hero:

McHenry Sr. LB Kyle Lim

After McHenry's Colton Klein threw his 68-yard touchdown to open the game against Elgin, Kim made sure the Maroons never got their footing. The senior linebacker registered two sacks on Elgin's first two drives to help McHenry keep the momentum, and helped lead a defense that allowed only six points and registered an interception for touchdown.

Quick Stats

McHenry: 21, 21, 6, 0 = 48

Elgin: 0, 0, 0, 6 = 6

Scoring

First quarter

McH - Purpura 68 pass from Klein. Kick is good (11:40)

McH - Purpura 18 run. Kick is good. (4:45)

McH - McManus 4 run. Kick is good. (:03)

Second quarter

McH - Crowley 18 pass from Klein. Kick is good. (8:02)

McH - Andrade 27 incercepion return. Kick is good. (6:59)

McH - Komalski 9 pass from Klein. Kick is good. (2:36)

Third quarter

McH - Crowley 32 pass from Klein. Kick is no good. (2:27)

Fourth quarter

Elgin - Pantheir 15 pass from Ahrens. Run fails. (5:05)

Individual statistics

PASS: Klein: 9-13, 245 yds, 4 TD

RUSH: McManus: 5 rush, 64 yds 1 TD. Klein: 6 rush, 65 yds. Purpura: 4 rush, 63 yds, 1 TD. Schmidt: 5 rush, 23 yds. Crowley: 1 rush, 5 yds. Weyde: 1 rush, 3 yds.

REC: Crowley: 4 rec, 86 yds, 2 TDs. Purpura, 1 rec, 68 yds, 1 TD. Mohr: 1 rec, 37 yds. Wheat: 1 rec, 10 yds. Kosmalski: 1 rec, 9 yds, 1 TD. Breisch: 1 rec, 5 yds.

ELGIN

PASS: Ahrens: 8-15, 84 yds, 1 TD/2INT

RUSH: Arthur: 9 rush, 57 yds. T. Morris: 1 rush 2 yds. Ahrens: 1 rush, (-)2 yds. S. Morris: 12 rush, 49 yds.

REC: T. Morris: 5 rec, 37 yds. Arthur: 1 rec, 6 yds. Pantheir: 2 rec, 41 yds, 1 TD.

And another thing....

McHenry did not allow a first down until the second quarter. Following a week where McHenry allowed 42 points to Cary-Grove, the Warriors responded in a huge way. Capitalizing on a great defensive day which saw McHenry record five sacks, grab two interceptions and allow only six points, the Warriors improved to 2-1, but also have mounds of momentum leading into next week’s tilt against the 2-1 Crystal Lake Central.