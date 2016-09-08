High school football: Marengo pulls away from Woodstock

MARENGO - Marengo has developed its identity three games into the football season as a team that may start slow, but knows how to finish with big plays.

The Indians overcame a fast start by Woodstock and pulled away late to win their inaugural Kishwaukee River Conference game against the Blue Streaks 47-28 Friday night at Rod Poppe Fields.

It was Woodstock (2-1 overall, 0-1 KRC) which took control early. The Blue Streaks ran the ball with ease on its opening series and before Marengo could even get settled in, Woodstock had a 12-0 advantage.

As they have in its first two games of the season though, the Indians didn’t panic, relying on running back Jarren Jackson. Jackson came through with quite an encore to his 207 yard, three touchdown performance against Elmwood Park. The senior rushed for a career high 270 yards and six touchdowns to answer each Woodstock score from the second quarter forward.

“We have learned that when we are down we really can’t give up,” Jackson said. “We just need to keep our heads up and good things will happen for us. I really need to give credit to my offensive line. The last two weeks they have opened up some big holes for me and they deserve a lot of the credit.”

The Marengo (3-0,1-0) offensive line of Casey Gara, Dan Larson, Austin Farrell, Justin D’Ambrosia, and Jarrett Burno opened up holes for Jackson most of the night and the senior took full advantage.

After getting burned early, Marengo slowed Woodstock down and with the exception of a long touchdown run by Jacob Sumner in the third quarter, held the Blue Streaks to only three points in the fourth quarter and were able to pull away.

“Woodstock is a good team and we knew coming in this would be a tough game for us,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “You can’t expect to blow teams out every week especially in our conference.”

The Blue Streaks were dealt a tough blow when its best offensive linemen Jesus Hernandez went down on the first play and didn’t return. Hernandez’s replacement, Javier Villalobos, also left the game with a serious leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

Woodstock Coach Tommy Thompson was really pleased with the effort his team gave against the Indians, who now have won 12 consecutive regular-season games.

“We had an outstanding start and really got the job done early,” Thompson said. “They are a difficult team to prepare for since they can beat you with the run and the pass. We put the ball on the ground a few times in the second half and that hurt us. I am proud of how we played tonight.”

Standout Stats

Unsung Hero

Jake LaSota

Marengo, junior, linebacker

LaSota converted a two-point conversion after a botched hold on an extra point to give the Indians an eight point lead. On defense the junior added two sacks and also had a fumble recovery

Quick Stats

Woodstock 12 7 6 3- 28

Marengo 6 13 15 13 - 47

First Quarter

W-Hogue 2 run (kick failed), 7:18

W-Sumner 93 yard punt return (kick failed), 5:57

M-Jackson 5 run (kick failed), 1:42

Second Quarter

W-Brainard 17 pass from Hogue (Shook kick), 11:10

M- Jackson 59 run (pass failed), 10:38

M-Jackson 41 run (Trainor kick), 8:23

Third Quarter

M-Jackson 1 run (LaSota run), 10:06

W-Sumner 57 run (pass failed), 9:50

M-Jackson 1 run (Trainor kick)

Fourth Quarter

W-Shook 30 yard field goal, 6:41

M-Mier 3 pass from Mackey (pass failed), 4:36

M-Jackson 47 run (Trainor kick), 1:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Woodstock: Wade 18-133, Sumner 12-128, Doyle 6-16,Hogue 9- -8, Gardner 4-5. Totals 49-274. Marengo: Jackson 35-270, Paar 5-15, Mackey 15-12,Mier 1- -3. Totals 56-294.

PASSING-Woodstock: Hogue 8-22-1-78. Marengo: Mackey 10-19-0-111.

RECEIVING-Woodstock: Brainard 4-43, Gardner 2-27,Sumner 1-4, Doyle 1-4. Marengo: Mier 4-27, Anderson 2-63, San Miguel 3-19, Jackson 1-2.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock 352, Marengo 405.

And Another Thing.

Marengo’s David Paar is known for his stellar defensive line play and ability to get much needed short yardage as a tail back. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior is also quite a weapon as the Indians punter. Paar pinned the Blue Streaks inside the 10 on consecutive punts Friday when field position was crucial in a close game.