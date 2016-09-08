High school football: Johnsburg rolls past Richmond-Burton

RICHMOND - Johnsburg’s defense got things started with a forced fumble and recovery on the second play from scrimmage, then the Skyhawks’ offense punched in a pair of touchdowns in the first 5:13.

So it was only fitting that the special teams joined the party as well. Defensive back Blake Lemcke scooped up a bouncing punt and raced 65 yards and the rout was on.

The Skyhawks, No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, did pretty much what they wanted in a 53-0 win against R-B Friday night in both teams’ Kishwaukee River Conference opener at R-B Athletic Complex.

Johnsburg (3-0 overall, 1-0 KRC) rolled up 369 yards of offense and allowed only one first down for the game.

“It was a big goal to come out this week and make a statement for the whole state,” Lemcke said.

Johnsburg running back Alex Peete surpassed 4,000 career yards with a 61-yard touchdown run at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter. Peete finished with 16 carries for 171 yards and four touchcowns.

Peete’s carry to break 4,000 came on a fourth-and-1 play.

“That was nuts, I was speechless,” center Dylan Hess said. “We all got our guy and Alex broke one tackle and was home free. We just had to get low, get in their chest and move them out.”

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks’ defense was a rock, limiting R-B (1-2, 0-1) to 45 total yards. The only first down came on Rockets quarterback Brady Gibson’s 23-yard run late in the first half.

“Our defense played really well,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “We ran the same defense last week (against Rochelle), it’s a little different than our base defense and it works well against the double-wing. So we had two weeks to work on it.”

Johnsburg defensive back Adam Jayko stopped the drive after Gibson’s run with an interception, then Skyhawks quarterback Riley Buchanan raced 74 yards for a touchdown.

“Up front (on the offensive line), we looked really good,” DeBoeuf said. “They have some pretty big boys up front. We have to feel pretty happy about where we’re at, but we have to get back to work on Monday.”

R-B coach Pat Elder was impressed with Johnsburg while expressing disappointment in his team.

“We played poorly against a very good team,” Elder said. “There wasn’t a phase of the game they didn’t beat us at. We’ve been inconsistent in every game. We haven’t done any little things well, that’s why we’re 1-2.”

UNSUNG HERO

Adam Jayko

Johnsburg, Junior, K-P-DB

Jayko booted a 54-yard punt that put Richmond-Burton on the 2-yard line. On the next play, the Skyhawks got a safety. Jayko also intercepted a pass, kicked a field goal and was 4 for 4 on extra points.

AND ANOTHER THING …

R-B coach Pat Elder met at midfield before the game and spoke for a few moments with Johnsburg senior linebacker Bryce Smith, who suffered a torn left ACL and is out for the season. “Those things eat you up,” Elder said. “Our guys know him and know what a good guy he is. You hate to see that happen. I wanted to let him know my heart went out to him.”

Johnsburg 53, Richmond-Burton 0

Johnsburg 21 15 17 0 ñ 53

Richmond-Burton 0 0 0 0 ñ 0

First quarter

J-Peete 1 run (pass failed), 10:08.

J-Peete 61 run (LoDolce pass from Buchanan), 6:47.

J-Lemcke 65 punt return (Jayko kick), 4:59.

Second quarter

J-Peete 20 run (run failed), 10:08.

J-Safety, Kegel tackled Hill-Male in end zone, 6:41.

J-Buchanan 74 run (Jayko kick), 2:06.

Third quarter

J-FG Jayko 38, 8:33.

J-Peete 16 run (Jayko kick), 5:48.

J-Kegel 6 run (Jayko kick), 3:16.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Johnsburg: Peete 16-171, Buchanan 3-75, Kegel 5-34, Mercado 6-26, Holma 2-minus 1. Totals: 33-305. Richmond-Burton: Gibson 4-20, Marzahl 7-11, Zimmer 2-6, Byrne 4-4, Wasilewski 1-2, Hill-Male 5-2, Cline 1-1, Kortan 1-0, Slove 1-minus 2, Creeden 1-minus 3. Totals: 27-42.

PASSING-Johnsburg: Buchanan 8-14-1-64. Richmond-Burton: Gibson 1-5-1-3. RECEIVING-Johnsburg: LoDolce 4-32, Jordan 2-2, Peete 1-25, Frazier 1-5. Richmond-Burton: Bayer 1-3.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Johnsburg 369, Richmond-Burton 45. Sophomore score: Richmond-Burton 35, Johnsburg 6.

