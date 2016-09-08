High school football: Johnsburg quarterback Riley Buchanan showing improvement

The last time Johnsburg played Richmond-Burton in football brought out the best in Skyhawks quarterback Riley Buchanan.

Johnsburg lost that game, 29-22, in Week 5 last season, but the bad taste sparked something with Buchanan. Since then, he has made it a priority to do every bit of extra work and pay attention to every detail.

After that game, Buchanan and a couple of receivers would stay after every practice, fine-tuning their throws and routes. During the summer, he met multiple times each week with receiver Nico LoDolce and they worked more on patterns.

When Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf looks on HUDL, a website on which teams can watch videos of past games and upcoming opponents, he knows before checking the application which player has watched the most video.

“We were really fired up and knew we had to do something to elevate our game,” said Buchanan, who stays after every practice with LoDolce and Chuck Curry. “For the rest of the year, we always did after-practice stuff, working on routes or ball drills or me throwing a route I missed. We do that every single day to get the timing down, hopefully we’re looking crisp out there.”

Johnsburg (2-0) has looked crisp thus far as it heads to R-B Athletic Complex for a 7 p.m. game Friday against the 1-1 Rockets. It is the Kishwaukee River Conference opener for both teams.

The Skyhawks are No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll and led by running back Alex Peete, who needs 82 yards to reach 4,000 for his career. Buchanan, LoDolce and the other receivers are doing everything they can to make Johnsburg’s offense even more formidable.

“We saw it over the summer in 7-on-7s, I really thought he was one of the better QBs we saw all summer,” DeBoeuf said. “We expect him to be very efficient with the ball, and he’s done that the last two years. He’s a pretty special player.”

Buchanan is one of six third-year starters from Johnsburg’s 9-2 team of 2014. He started at linebacker as a sophomore, then took over at quarterback after Nick Brengman graduated. DeBoeuf appreciates all the work Buchanan has put in.

“He spends a ton of time watching film,” DeBoeuf said. “Every time you put anything on HUDL, he is always the first person you can see on there watching. He’s matured mentally as far as understanding what the defense is trying to do and finding people in our schemes. Last year, it was the one thing you need to look for. Now we’re doing more full-field reads, which is pretty advanced for a high school kid.”

Buchanan was a Northwest Herald all-area honorable-mention selection last season after throwing for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Skyhawks were 8-3 and won a first-round playoff game.

He is 22 of 35 (62.8 percent) for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions through two games, just the kind of efficiency DeBoeuf is looking for.

“Our offense is really just scratching the surface of our potential,” Buchanan said. “There’s some mistakes we can pick up and be really, really, really tough.”

Buchanan wanted to elevate his overall game in the offseason, so he attended Jeff Christensen’s Throw It Deep Academy to work on mechanics. He also wanted to improve on escaping pressure and be able to thrive on plays designed as quarterback runs.

“He’s more of a leader now, more vocal,” LoDolce said. “He’s always making sure we stay after and do anything we can. He asks coach a lot of questions. In game play, he has more confidence throwing the ball, he’s not afraid to take chances.”

LoDolce and Buchanan frequently got together for one-hour sessions over the summer, working on throws and routes. LoDolce said his confidence with Buchanan has grown from all that extra time.

“Having a year under my belt as a varsity quarterback has helped me a ton,” Buchanan said. “I see a lot more of the game and I’m able to focus on a lot more of the little details, just being calm in the pocket and all that stuff. The main thing is to lead the team to victories. That’s my job, as long as we keep doing that, that means I’m doing my job.”

With all their experience, the Skyhawks know they could do something special. Defenses must contend with Peete’s speed and elusiveness, then also worry about Buchanan’s arm.

“If a team really wants to take Alex Peete out of the game, we’re really OK with them trying to do that with Riley and the receivers that we have,” DeBoeuf said.

Buchanan and linebacker Bryce Smith, who suffered a torn left ACL last week, received offers from NAIA Robert Morris over the summer. Buchanan also has talked with NCAA Division II schools Winona (Minnesota) State and St. Joseph’s (Indiana).

“I’m very thankful for the offer from Robert Morris,” Buchanan said. “I’m hoping to get some more as the year goes along. I definitely want to play ball at the highest level I can.”