High School Football: Johnsburg loses LB Smith with knee injury

Johnsburg football coach Dan DeBoeuf said the Skyhawks were hoping for the best regarding senior linebacker Bryce Smith’s left knee.

That was not the report Smith received from his orthopedic surgeon Wednesday morning. Smith learned his high school career was finished, as his ACL was torn.

“It’s been a pretty emotional day,” DeBoeuf said. “It was hard. … I give Bryce credit, he had his appointment this morning and went to school all day and held it together. There were times when I thought I was going to lose it for him. He is just a special kid.”

The Skyhawks (2-0) are ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll and play at Richmond-Burton (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Kishwaukee River Conference opener for both teams.

Smith was a third-year starter for the Skyhawks and suffered the injury Friday in a 46-21 win over Rochelle.

“He’s going to have a leadership role for us this season, and we’re going to help him get ready to go play ball next year, wherever that may be,” DeBoeuf said. “He’s planning on playing (in college) next year.”