High school football: Jacobs comes back to beat Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – On 4th-and-4 from their own 40 yard-line with just more than six minutes to play, Jacobs went for it on what felt like a do-or-die play.

Trailing by a touchdown, the Golden Eagles needed a first down.

Quarterback Chris Katrenick found wide receiver Jermaine Maegdlin-Ferguson deep enough to get a first down, but Maegdlin-Ferguson took it all the way to the end zone.

After a three-and-out from Crystal Lake South, Jacobs drove 80 yards and capped a game-winning drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Katrenick to John Farrisey.

Jacobs (2-1, 2-1 Fox Valley Conference) won 35-28 in come-from-behind fashion and Katrenick finished with five touchdowns and 275 yards on 14 of 24 passing.

“It feels great, we finally got the offense rolling,” Katrenick said. “We’re all excited. Big things are happening for us. I was believing, every time we got the ball I believed we were scoring.”

On the go-ahead score, Katrenick and Farrissey knew they were going to have a chance. They expected Crystal Lake South to come out in man-to-man and they were right.

Farrissey went right on a wheel route and Katrenick floated it perfectly into his outstretched hands in the end zone.

“It was a great throw,” Farrissey said. “I thought it was going to be a touchdown all the way. (Katrenick) did a great job throwing the ball and running the ball. He made great decisions.”

Farrissey finished with seven catches for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

South had jumped out to a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter after quarterback Luke Nolan found Kyle Leva for the pair’s second touchdown of the game. Nolan passed for 166 yards on 16 of 29 passing.

Michael Swiatly ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

“I don’t have enough good things to say about that kid,” South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “Cramping up, gets some water, goes back in. He does anything he can to help us win.”

The Gators (0-3, 0-3 FVC) lost their third consecutive close game to start the season after previous loses to McHenry and Crystal Lake Central.

“It’s tough because I think we’re a decent team,” Ahsmann said. “I think, in some conferences, we’d probably be a playoff game. Unfortunately, our conference is a meat grinder all the way through and it doesn’t get any easier.”

South plays at Prairie Ridge (4-0) in Week 4.

South had the lead and the ball in the fourth quarter but Nolan was sacked and the Gators were pushed out of field-goal range. The Golden Eagles took over and a few plays later Katrenick found Maegdlin-Ferguson for the tying score.

“He was really on tonight,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “That’s the game we expect Chris to have and he was on the money.”

UNSUNG HERO

John Farrisey

Jacobs, Jr., WR

Farrisey caught the game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Chris Katrenick with 1:15 to play. He finished the game with two touchdowns and 110 receiving yards.

Quick stats

Jacobs 7 14 0 14 - 35

CL South 7 7 14 0 - 28

First quarter

CLS — Swiatly 23 run (Olsen kick), 7:07.

J — Loewen 50 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 5:18.

Second quarter

CLS — Leva 24 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 11:43.

J — Farrissey 9 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 4:45.

J — Loewen 19 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 0:10.

Third quarter

CLS — Nolan 15 run (kick blocked), 9:14.

CLS — Leva 29 pass from Nolan (Meyers pass from Nolan), 4:23.

Fourth quarter

J — Maegdlin-Ferguson 60 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 6:33.

J — Farrissey 20 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 1:15.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Jacobs: Katrenick 5-32, Strickland 22-98, Butros 2-11. Totals: 27-144. Crystal Lake South: Nolan 4-minus 4, Leva 4-47, Swiatly 19-125, Ryan 6-5, Marchewka 4-17. Totals: 37-191.

PASSING — Jacobs: Katrenick 14-24-0-275. Crystal Lake South: Nolan 16-29-1-166.

RECEIVING — Jacobs: Farrissey 7-110, Maegdlin-Ferguson 1-60, Loewen 4-98, Strickland 1-6, Butros 1-1. Crystal Lake South: Swiatly 4-29, Meyers 1-6, Leva 6-97, Kuffel 2-11, Tyrell 2-11, Marchewka 1-3. Total team yards: Jacobs 419, Crystal Lake South 357. Sophomore scores: Game postponed until Monday.

AND ANOTHER THING …

The sophomore game between Crystal Lake South and Jacobs was postponed after only a few minutes of play because of heavy rain. The game will be played Monday afternoon. The stadium was cleared during the weather delay but the varsity game started on time.