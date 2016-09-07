State football notebook: Prairie Ridge off to strong start

Wolves come up big

Prairie Ridge took a huge step toward the Fox Valley Conference title with its 31-20 victory over Huntley Friday night.

The Wolves — 2-0 and No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll last week — jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter and did not let the Red Raiders get closer than 10 points after that.

Quarterback Samson Evans carried 24 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for another score. The Wolves' defense turned in another solid performance, almost holding Huntley (1-1) to 13 points. The Raiders scored their final touchdown with eight seconds remaining.

Prairie Ridge now has beaten Cary-Grove (26-14) and Huntley, which were expected to be the other two top teams in the FVC.

"It's a matter of keeping the guys focused now for the next seven weeks," Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. "Every team in our conference seems to have a D-I player, and those players can turn games around. We just have to keep level-headed."

— Joe Stevenson, Northwest Herald

DeKalb defense off to hot start

DeKalb has established itself as an offensive team the past few years, but coach Matt Weckler said the defense for the Barbs this year would be just as good, if not better, than the offense.

Through two games, it seems like he may be right.

The Barbs' offense is as high-powered as ever, scoring 78 points in racing out to a 2-0 start. But they've surrendered just 22 so far — and all 12 against Moline in Week 1 came with a running clock and the backups in.

Moline is still in rebuilding mode, but the Barb defense didn’t let down in Week 2 against Carmel Catholic and running back Rondel Jamison, a three-star recruit according to Rivals with an offer from Purdue. Jamison had 155 yards on 19 carries in Week 1, but the Barbs held to 65 yards on 22 carries on Friday. He didn’t have a run of over seven yards until the fourth quarter.

Dwayne Lacey shined in Week 1, picking up a couple sacks. In Week 2 against the Corsairs (1-1), Eric Letterer had a couple open-field tackles and a fumble recovery.

— Eddie Carifio, Daily Chronicle

Douglas leading hot Kaneland start

The Knights picked up a big win Friday – in part because they dropped their turnovers from four in Week 1 to zero in their 26-23 win over Geneva.

Another big part of the win was the play of Jack Douglas, a junior quarterback who threw four touchdown passes in the win as part of a 12 for 24, 183-yard performance.

Douglas is off to fast start to his career, throwing for 424 yards, six touchdowns and an interception while completing 61 percent of his passes.

The top two receivers for Douglas have been senior Matt Noel (seven catches, 148 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Josh Marczuk (12-142-2).

— Eddie Carifio, Daily Chronicle

Hurricanes untested

Marian Central outscored its first two opponents, 91-0, and will learn more about itself Friday when Benet Academy (1-1) comes to George Harding Field. The Redwings were a Class 7A playoffs quarterfinal team last season.

Marian has several new starters at key skill positions, led by running back Brian Niemaszek, who has 196 yards in two games.

After this week, the Hurricanes play at Marist (1-1), a Class 8A finalist last season, and then host Joliet Catholic (0-2), coach Mike Maloney’s alma mater and the team that knocked the Hurricanes out of last season’s playoffs.

— Joe Stevenson, Northwest Herald

Burtis taking the lead for Bradley-Bourbonnais

Concerns surrounding Bradley-Bourbonnais' offense are beginning to fade with emergence of quarterback Morion Burtis Jr.

A Class 7A state semifinalist last fall, heavy graduations meant the Boilermakers were left to reshape their offense in the offseason with new starters at quarterback, running back and at one receiver spot.

Burtis has answered the call through two contests. He has displayed dual-threat capabilities in back-to-back wins to open the season for the No. 6 ranked team in Class 7A.

Burtis ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns during a Week 1 win over Champaign Centennial. He followed up that debut last Friday with 81 yards and two rushing scores against Kankakee while also going 14 of 18 for 101 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Bradley-Bourbonnais travels to South Holland on Friday to take on fellow unbeaten Thornwood.

— Kyle Nabors, Daily Journal

Conference craziness

The SouthWest Suburban already has one of the oddest alignments in the state.

The closure of Lincoln-Way North at the conclusion of the 2015-16 school year coupled with the defection of Joliet West and Joliet Central to the Southwest Prairie left the league’s membership with a very odd 13 members.

The league won't crown a champion in 2016 because it can't. With 13 members it is impossible for everyone to play one another, but what it might do after a fast start in the nonconference schedule is place the most members in the IHSA Playoffs from one free-standing conference ever.

The league is off to an 18-8 collective start after two weeks and it looks entirely possible there's at least eight playoff teams in the 13-team grouping. With a few breaks, it's possible that the league could net as many as 10.

And while the winning percentage of the league is certain to go down in the coming weeks as most of the teams are playing one another, a three or four loss team in the Southwest Suburban will be as battle tested as anyone come playoff time.

— Steve Soucie, Daily Journal

High-flying 'Hawk

Plano did a commendable job of limiting Johnsburg running back Alex Peete to 128 yards on 22 carries in the opener, a 32-20 Skyhawks’ victory. But Peete broke loose in Friday’s 46-21 win at Rochelle with 248 yards in 18 carries.

Peete had touchdown runs of 70 and 66 yards for Johnsburg, which is 2-0 and was ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.

— Joe Stevenson, Northwest Herald

Donahue emerging for 1A No. 2 Crusaders

Despite losing the majority of its key players from a 2015 state semifinal run, the Ottawa Marquette Crusaders (2-0, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A) don’t look to have lost a step. That most definitely includes running back Max Donahue.

In Friday's 57-6 crushing of South Beloit, Donahue scored four touchdowns — scoring on runs of 13 and 59 yards, on a 50-yard pass reception and a 65-yard punt return — to reach seven touchdowns in four quarters of play this season. Marquette has rested its starters the second halves of both its lopsided Northeastern Athletic Conference victories.

— Charlie Ellerbrock, The Ottawa Times

Cary-Grove bounces back

Cary-Grove struggled to sustain drives in its 26-14 season-opening loss to Prairie Ridge, but racked up 466 total yards in a 42-14 victory at McHenry Friday.

Fullback Tyler Pennington ran 16 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns and running back Ryan Magel ran 10 times for 87 yards. The Trojans (1-1) were No. 7 in Class 6A last week.

— Joe Stevenson, Northwest Herald

Fieldcrest passing on punting game

Minonk Fieldcrest head coach Derek Schneeman isn’t big on punting the ball away. Even in a loss to El Paso-Gridley on Friday, that strategy for the most part worked out for Schnneman and his Knights.

Fieldcrest went for it eight out of nine times on fourth downs, including a fourth-and-12 at its own 24-yard line. The Knights converted that one and seven of the eight fourth downs they attempted to convert. FHS had its only punt attempt blocked.

— Brian Hoxsey, The Ottawa Times

Marengo's Jarren Jackson on track

Marengo’s Jarren Jackson did not have large rushing numbers in the Indians’ 29-28 victory over Winnebago in the opener, but carried 37 times for 208 yards in their 38-7 win against Elmwood Park.

Marengo (2-0) was No. 7 in Class 4A last week.

— Joe Stevenson, Northwest Herald

Oswego schools finding ways to win

The School District 308 football teams could not look more different through two weeks of the season. The Oswego East offense has put up 97 points in its 2-0 start, most recently with a 48-14 win over Romeoville. Ivory Kelly-Martin had 161 yards on nine carries for four touchdowns — by halftime. The Oswego East senior transfer now has 383 yards on 33 carries and has scored eight touchdowns for the Wolves.

In contrast, Oswego had just 15 yards of offense and no first downs at halftime in Friday’s home opener against Plainfield North. Most notable through two weeks has been Oswego’s defense, which recorded three interceptions and a fumble recovery against the Tigers in the 12-0 shutout win. The Oswego defense has allowed six points in two games in part to lineman Noah Shannon (2 sacks) and linebacker Dayne Millard (14 tackles) as well as the pass coverage from Kyle Keeton and Julian Bell, who combined for three interceptions against Plainfield North.

A little further west, Plano's Tyler Ward continues to maintain a steady command at quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes to Israel Adeoti (4 catches, 100 yards) in Plano's 42-12 win over Harvard. Ward finished 8 of 12 passing for 135 yards and a total of four TDs. The Reapers will have to maintain that high offensive output when Plano travels to Herscher for Week 3. Herscher has scored 111 points in its opening two games – and has allowed just six.

— Kristin Sharp, Kendall County Record