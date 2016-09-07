High school football: Q&A with Johnsburg’s Alex Peete, player of the week

Alex Peete

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Johnsburg’s Alex Peete ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the Skyhawks’ 46-21 win over Rochelle. Peete carried the ball 18 times, tallying an average of 13.8 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 55 receiving yards. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Peete the football player of the week for his performance.

What did you eat before the game? I had Fruity Pebbles in the morning, some mostaccioli at lunch and maybe some Cheez-Its right before.

What's your pregame ritual? For me, I usually write things on my cleats, bible verses, that kind of thing. That's probably about it.

Who's your biggest hero? My brother (Justin) and my dad (Wesley). They are really good role models. My dad does a good job showing me how to be a better person every single day. He serves in the Army, I look up to him. My brother has just had my back through everything and supported me through everything I've done.

Who do you style your game after? I'd say probably (former Giants running back) Tiki Barber. I've always looked up to him as a running back.

Do you have any nicknames? A lot of people call me Peetey. I don't know why. It's always been like that since I moved here.

What's your proudest sports moment? I would say against Aurora Catholic Central my sophomore year (in the 2014 playoffs), when I got the game-clinching first down off a draw play. That was one of my proudest moments, and for the whole team as well, because we ended up going to the next round. After the whole 25-game losing streak (from 2010-2013), that was big for the whole community to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

Do you have any hobbies besides sports? I usually play PS4, I write a little bit, I like to read. I usually hang out with friends, those kind of things.

Do you have any hidden talents? Yeah, I play piano. I've done that almost my whole life, since third grade.

If you were trapped on a deserted island and you can only bring one teammate, who are you bringing? I'm bringing Joe Moore because he knows me best out of the whole team and he can make good food. He makes homemade wings. Food won't be a problem.

If you had to eat one food forever, what would it be? Fruit snacks.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever been? Last summer I went to Atlanta and went to the College Football Hall of Fame. That place is pretty awesome. I’m a big college football fan.