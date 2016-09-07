Coyne, Gerl, Jones, Lunsford, O’Leary form Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2016

JOLIET – Sports Bash: A Celebration of Champions.

The sports theme attached to the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s annual fall fundraiser scheduled Saturday night on the museum rooftop already was a big deal before the final touch was added. Now, it is a definite can’t-miss.

To this point, 55 prominent Joliet area sports personalities have been inducted into the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony for the five-member Class of 2016 will be rolled into Saturday night’s celebration.

The bash is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The induction ceremony will begin at 6:30 and will last about an hour. The Class of 2016 includes Nikki Brandolino-Lunsford, Dale Coyne, Bernie Gerl, John Jones and Frank O’Leary.

A ticket to the entire night is $40 and may be obtained by calling 815-723-5201, ext. 221 for Liz McNeil, or ext. 222 for Mike Brick, or by visiting www.jolietmuseum.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Collections and Exhibits department to kick off fundraiser efforts for the permanent Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame exhibit. The Hall of Fame currently is housed at Silver Cross Field.

Former Chicago Bears Steve McMichael and Glen Kozlowski and ex-White Sox pitcher Bart Johnson are scheduled to make appearances, sign autographs, pose for pictures and spin tales. Some Joliet Area Sports Hall of Famers, inducted previously, have indicated they will attend as well.

The Ambassadors of Jazz band will provide live entertainment. Local businesses – Bella Cucina, Candy & Corn, Harrah’s Flavors Buffet, R Place Catering, Jitters Coffee House, Juliet’s Restaurant, Syl’s, Niko’s and others – will provide the cuisine on the rooftop. Raffle packages will include an autographed Mike Ditka jacket, Florida and Arizona condos and more. In addition to the activities on the rooftop, all four levels of the museum will be available to visit.

University of St. Francis director of athletics Dave Laketa is head of the Hall of Fame selection committee. He provided the following biographies on the Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

NIKKI LUNSFORD

Name a bowling award and more than likely Nikki Brandolino Lunsford has won it … and not just once. A 10-time Queen of Joliet Area Women’s Bowling (female bowler of the year), Lunsford made her first mark in the sport in 1989. With no bowling team at Joliet West High School, she created one and went on to claim the IHSA individual state championship that year.

Her career took off from there. Three years later, she represented the United States at the FIQ International Federation of Bowlers Tournament, claiming a gold medal in the team event, a silver medal in the singles event and a bronze medal in all events. At the same time, she was earning both Intercollegiate Bowling Championship All-American and All-Tournament Team honors twice at Illinois State University.

No fewer than eight times between 1997 and 2007 did Lunsford capture Illinois United States Bowling Congress (USBC) scratch titles, including three times each in both doubles and team events and once in singles play. During the latter stage of that period, she also three-peated as the Women’s Will County Open champion (2005-2007). One year later, Lunsford was inducted into the Illinois State Women’s USBC Hall of Fame, and in 2011 staked a spot in the Joliet Area Women’s USBC Hall of Fame. In between, she was a scratch and diamond division team champion at the USBC Women’s National Championships in 2010.

Through her illustrious career, Lunsford has netted more than 30 Joliet-area women’s USBC city tournament titles while also authoring several 300 games and 800-plus series.

DALE COYNE

From driver, to owner, to CEO, to designer, Dale Coyne has done it all in the world of auto racing since coming onto the scene as an amateur racer in 1975. Ten years later, he graduated to Indy cars, where he captured Rookie of the Year honors at both the Michigan and Pocono 500’s in 1985.

While still competing, Coyne ventured into team ownership in 1988 with former Chicago Bears great Walter Payton to form Payton Coyne Racing. Paul Tracy and Buddy Lazier, among others, launched their careers with what eventually became Plainfield-based Coyne Racing, the fourth-oldest IndyCar racing team in the game.

In the early 2000s, Coyne Racing competed in the Champ Car World Series before joining the IndyCar Series in 2008. Coyne’s team captured four wins between 2009 and 2014, not to mention running four cars in the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016. As an owner, Coyne gained the respect of his fellow peers on both the CART and IndyCar circuits early on, enough so that he was asked to serve as the interim CEO of CART/IndyCar in 1993 and 1994.

The Minooka High School and Joliet Junior College graduate’s expertise was again called upon in 1998 when he led the design and building of Route 66 Raceway. Drawing the attention of Indianapolis Motor Speedway CEO Tony George with the state-of-the-art facility, he expanded the venue by forming a partnership with the owners of Indianapolis and Daytona Speedways to build Chicagoland Speedway. Coyne served as the president of the facility through its construction and opening season in 2001.

BERNIE GERL

Throughout his life, the odds were always against Bernie Gerl, yet he never gave in, especially when it came to the sport of baseball. Despite never having played in high school – Joliet Township did not start the sport until one year after he graduated in 1944 – Gerl still found a way to sign a professional contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, having impressed scouts while playing in the Joliet Park District leagues.

Soon afterward, his first shot at the big leagues was derailed for two years when he was drafted into the Army. It was there, however – the Philippines, in particular – where he squared off against the first of many Hall of Famers in Early Wynn. The likes of Don Larson, Johnny Vander Meer and Harvey Haddix followed. Gerl returned home in 1947 and one year later, after a short stint in Salisbury, Md., was an all-star catcher with the Duluth Dukes.

Derailment No. 2 came on July 24,1948 when a bus carrying his team collided head on with a truck that cost the lives of six people, including four teammates. Gerl survived, but was burned and had to overcome severe internal and external bleeding, the loss of 70 pounds and a 40-day stay in the hospital.

He returned to the diamond two years later, hitting .302 for Montgomery, Alabama, in 1950, before two more all-star seasons in Duluth. The latter of those campaigns (1953) saw him lead the Northern League in runs (94), walks (90) and sacrifices (17) while producing 84 RBI and 22 doubles, both of which were four ahead of Roger Maris. By that time, however, Gerl was already 27 and opted out of the sport to support his family.

JOHN JONES

John Jones was a true believer in the David and Goliath Bible story. In fact, he lived it as a teacher, coach and athletic director for 35 years at Lemont High School, the smallest public high school in Cook County at the time. During that run, his basketball and golf teams captured no fewer than 600 victories, including 409 on the wood court, not to mention another 200-plus wins in an additional 11-season stint as an assistant basketball coach at both Joliet Junior College and Palm Beach (Fla.) Community College.

Jones’ top basketball team – the 1974-75 squad – slayed No. 1 Chicago Christian in the sectional final to advance to the school’s only Sweet 16 appearance en route to a school-record 26 wins and recognition as the Joliet Area Team of the Year. Lemont also gained both three district and regional crowns under Jones’ watch. Twenty years later, he assisted on Joliet Junior College’s run to its national title in 1995.

Jones also co-founded the Lemont Christmas Classic, a unique David-vs.-Goliath format pitting small schools against large schools on the tournament’s final day, that ran for better than 30 years. Among his many honors, Jones was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as an individual in 1982 and with the JJC championship team in 2011. He also was named the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Athletic Director of the Year in 1985 and earned Lemont High School’s Extra Mile and Pride In Excellence awards in 1984 and 1998, respectively, to go along with his hall of fame induction in 2004.

FRANK O’LEARY

A Chicagoan by address only, Joliet has always referred to Frank O’Leary as one of its own, most notably his voice. For 40-plus years, O’Leary’s voice was Joliet during the morning and afternoon … and at night during the basketball season …. on WJOL Radio. Teaming with Don Ladas for the majority of those years in gyms throughout Will County, they can now officially be dubbed a pair of hall of fame broadcasters with O’Leary’s induction following Ladas’ installment back in 2003.

This becomes O’Leary’s second honor as a basketball broadcaster with the first coming from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in its media division. His work in and around the Joliet community has also earned him numerous accolades topped by the Joliet City Council once naming a street after him in the then-new River Glen subdivision.

O’Leary also has been recognized in Joliet’s Hall of Pride (1994), as a Past Exalted Ruler by the Joliet Elks #296 and twice by the Illinois State Medical Society for his work with the Will-Grundy County Medical Society. He also served as the president on the Salem Village Board of Governors.

Growing up in both Chicago’s Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods and a graduate of Hyde Park High School, O’Leary made his way to Joliet in December of 1955 after stints at DePaul University and University of Illinois’ Navy Pier campus, where he studied to be a teacher. The commute and love affair with the city and its people continued for the next four-plus decades.