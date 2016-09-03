Prep Football: Sandwich falls late to Richmond-Burton

Richmond-Burton amassed over 300 yards rushing against Sandwich on Friday night, but it was a pair of pass plays that spoiled the Indians’ hopes of a Week 2 road victory.

Despite holding a halftime lead and a 20-13 edge in the fourth quarter, R-B scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion and eventually clinched a 29-20 victory over Sandwich.

"It was a close game and we were in position to win it, but we didn't finish it," Sandwich coach Chris Van Dyke said. "They were able to complete two passes – their only two passes all night. Our kid was in position, but they just made two big plays that set up their scores.

After R-B took the 21-20 lead, the opted for a pooch kick and the Indians fumbled the return. The Rockets recovered to set up their final scoring drive. R-B capped the series with a touchdown in the closing two minutes of regulation.

"It really came down to three or four plays for the whole football game," Van Dyke said. "Our kid was in position twice to intercept it, and it was just over his fingertips. It was the same pass play, and both times our safety was there in position. They made the play, and we didn't."

Zach Bosek had 21 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown. Justin Satori completed 7 of 12 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns with one late interception. Jake Roop had three catches for 37 yards and one TD, Jimmy Roop made a 16-yard TD catch and Dylan Francisy had three catches for 20 yards.

"Offensively, we wanted to start fast and we wanted to finish it," Van Dyke said. "We started fast, but we weren't able to finish out the game. The kids are keeping themselves in position to win, which is a good thing. We're just not able to close it out. We have to be able to close out a game. We'll get there. ... Zach had a good game. He ran hard and got past the first level. He was able to do some things once he got past the line. Justin threw for two touchdowns and was pretty sharp all night."

Defensively, Blake Davis had 18 tackles, Zach Reyes had 14 tackles, Sam Brunoehler had 11 and Evan Taxis had 12 tackles and one interception.

"They got about 312 yards rushing, but that's just what they do. The pound the ball," Van Dyke said. "They didn't break any really long runs on us. We were able to slow them down and they bent a little bit in the run game. But those two passes killed us, and the fumble on the kickoff return hurt us a lot too."

Sandwich will host Manteno (1-1), which comes off a 28-12 loss to Wilmington, in the Interstate Eight Conference Large Division opener on Sept. 9.

“We’d love to be 2-0 or 1-1, but we’re not. We’re 0-2. We’re going into conference back to 0-0,” Van Dyke said. “We play a great team in Manteno and they’re going to be a little bit different than the first two teams we’ve played. They like to throw it a lot. It’ll be a different feel than the first two.”