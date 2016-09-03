Prep Football: Plano maximizes output in win over Harvard

Familiar lyrical content has it that the stars might lie, but the numbers never do.

Boy, did the numbers speak volumes in Friday night’s Class 4A tilt between Harvard and host Plano. All told, the highly touted Reapers torched the Hornets’ undermanned roster for six touchdowns in a 42-12 drubbing on a crisp evening.

With just 29 players (compared to 59 for Plano) Harvard, which prevailed via forfeit last Friday, saw live game action for the first time this season – and all too often looked like it.

The Reapers (1-1) scored on all five of their first-half possessions, with quarterback Tyler Ward completing seven of 10 aerials. Of his last five passes, one went for a TD to Levi Campbell and three more were good for touchdown strikes to Israel Adeoti for 55, 14 and 5 yards.

By the end of the third quarter, the running clock rule was in effect and the rout was on.

"We had a good film week," Ward said. "No film on (Harvard), obviously, but we learned from last week."

Plano opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run by Mauricio Perez with 7:30 on the clock in the first quarter, and Campbell followed with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Ward. Adeoti's trio of second-quarter scores led to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Plano added a 24-yard touchdown run from Jay Winter in the third quarter before Harvard added two late scores in the final period. Winter finished with 120 yards on 12 carries. Michael Marshall added 105 yards rushing on five carries. Ward went 8-for-12 passing for 135 yards.

The Hornets (1-1) scored on a 78-yard connection from Dylan Stephens to Adrian Serrano and, in the waning minutes on a 60-yard TD burst by Chad Nelson.

"It was tough," Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. "We tried to fabricate a Week 1 scenario as best we could. We're small - especially compared to Plano. But we didn't quit."

Stephens, too, was quick to point to his team's resilient nature.

"We knew what was coming but we tried our best," Stephens said. "We're always picking each other up in the huddle and we don't quit. It was a little satisfying to get in the end zone. I knew (Serrano) was going to be open. Their corner was biting and we saw it."

Plano will travel to Herscher (2-0), which comes off a 64-6 win over Clifton Central in Week 2, to open play in the the Interstate Eight Conference Large Division.