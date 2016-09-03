Prep Football: Oswego produces after halftime challenge, defeats Plainfield North

One season ago, Plainfield North snapped Oswego’s 33-game win streak in the Southwest Prairie Conference – and the Panthers certainly did not forget. Meeting on Friday night at Ken Pickerill Stadium in the Week 2 matchup, it was a defensive battle for three and a half quarters.

During a three-minute span in the third quarter, however, Oswego produced enough offense to win the game with a touchdown and six more points after a Plainfield North turnover for a 12-0 win.

"You can't win if you don't score," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "I'm so proud of the defense. We had a cornerback [Josh Shodipo] go down throughout the week, so we pulled up a sophomore, John Luke Patterson. He played a phenomenal game. Literally, he was walking on the field to play the sophomore game and I found out our corner was not cleared to play, so I ran outside and picked up John. There's so many stories that go into this win. They cut off our conference win streak last year, and our kids came out hungry."

This is Oswego's first 2-0 start under Cooney, and first since the 2006 season. Plainfield North moves to 1-1 in the SPC race.

"We've always been 1-1 or 0-2, so this feels good. Hopefully we can continue to grow and develop, and get better as a team," Cooney said. "This is not an offensive-heavy team or a defensive-heavy team. This is a true team."

Oswego played a flat first half, and the Plainfield North defense held the Panthers to 16 yards of total offense and zero first downs. After a scoreless first half, Oswego came alive.

The Panthers took the second half kickoff and put together a 79-yard drive on its first possession that included a pair of first down plays to put the Panthers in the end zone. Quarterback Levi Olson connected with Raymond Chmielinski for a 29-yard touchdown for a 6-0 Oswego lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter. After a 1-for-11 start, Olson went 4-for-5 for 69 yards on that drive.

"That was big," Cooney said. "We challenged them to get back to basics, do what you're told to do and do what you're taught to do. We had kids open and had opportunities, but we couldn't capitalize in the first half. We challenged our kids to wake up. I'm glad that they rose to that challenge. That first drive coming in right out of the half and punching one in, that's confidence."

Plainfield North's spent less than a minute on the field when Kyle Keeton intercepted Brady Miller's throw on second down and returned the ball 24 yards to the Tigers 9. That set up Nick Marra's touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

"It just kind of fell in my hands," said Keeton, who finished with two interceptions. "My guys up front just did the job. They put pressure on the quarterback and the linebackers dropped to their guys underneath, and the corner just played his man too. We really just got the job done tonight."

The Plainfield North special teams successfully foiled both extra point attempts as Oswego led 12-0 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.

Plainfield North reached the Oswego red zone three times and had two more drives stalled at the Oswego 24- and 28-yard line. Tyler Hoosman had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries.

"I'd like to see us get inside 20 and score," Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. "We've got to have a great plan of attack. We had too many different things going on and we didn't execute. We have to fix that. Defensively, there's things we need to improve. We gave up 12 points. We should have gave up zero. We didn't get lined up right. It don't take rocket science to figure out if we get lined up right, we might run the ball where no one is."

Plainfield North's best shot in the first half came late in the first quarter. Hoosman ran for a 26-yard gain to help the Tigers drive to the Oswego 24, but after three incomplete passes, the fourth was intercepted. Plainfield North's DJ Donofrio recovered an Oswego fumble at the Panther 14, but Oswego's Julian Bell made the interception in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage.

The Panthers will visit Joliet West on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.