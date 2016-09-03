Marengo rallies around former Indians football player Derek Caskey, fighting mouth cancer

Derek Caskey was determined to add weight and get stronger this summer in order to get on the football field more for NCAA Division III Central College.

The tongue infection that refused to properly heal frustrated Caskey, who was treated from May through July by an ear, nose and throat specialist. Yet he pressed on, preparing for the Dutch’s August training camp in Pella, Iowa.

Eventually, Caskey’s weight dropped drastically. He was referred to a doctor in Madison, Wisconsin who took one look and knew Caskey had more than an infection. On Aug. 4, the doctor took a biopsy.

One day later, the Caskey’s learned the awful truth: Derek Caskey, 19, who does not smoke, chew tobacco or drink alcohol, had a cancerous tumor in his mouth and lymph nodes on both sides of his neck.

In the few weeks time that Caskey’s weight had plummeted, the tumor had ravaged him.

“This tumor was doing things to Derek’s body,” said Patrick Caskey, Derek’s father, “that, thank God he was in the hospital before the surgery. This tumor was trying to kill him. At the time it was treated, it was just as an infection because no one would ever think a 19-year-old boy, as strong and healthy as Derek is, would have cancer.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Derek Caskey underwent 8 1/2 hours of surgery in which his tongue, bottom teeth and numerous lymph nodes were removed at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. A new tongue was reconstructed from muscles from Caskey’s left thigh, a skin graft from his left shoulder was wrapped around the new “tongue.”

As gruesome as it all sounds, Patrick Caskey said his son is fortunate because doctors got the entire tumor and did not have to break his lower jaw during the surgery, which will make the rehabilitation slightly less difficult.

Patrick said Derek’s tongue is sutured in where his teeth used to be so it can push food back. Derek eventually should be able to speak clearly again and Patrick and Raelynn, Derek’s mother, will look at dental implants down the line so Derek can have a normal appearance.

Caskey’s coaches, former teammates and Marengo residents were shocked at the news.

“He was always a super, super good kid,” said Ethan Walsweer, a classmate and football teammate of Caskey’s. “He was never one to be a bully or be mean to anyone. He never smoked or chewed or anything, he always abided by the rules, so that makes it suck even more that this happened to such a good person.”

Walsweer, a sophomore at Wisconsin-Platteville, stayed at school and worked over the summer, so he had not seen Caskey. He learned about the situation from Indians football coach Matt Lynch.

Lynch was returning from a trip to Hawaii when he learned about Caskey’s cancer. He was shaken, yet eager to help the Caskeys in any way.

“This is one of our good kids,” Lynch said. “He was going to compete to play. He played JV last year. Central’s coaches have been wonderful. We’re going to do everything we can to help this family through this time.”

Lynch got back to school and immediately put a plan together with Marengo’s National Honor Society. At Marengo’s final four home games, there will be memorials made that will raise funds to help the Caskeys and the American Cancer Society.

The medical term for Caskey’s cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer that usually occurs on the skin. According to the medical website merckmanual.com, about 30,000 people are affected by oral squamous cell carcinoma each year, and 95 percent of those smoke tobacco, drink alcohol or both.

Derek Caskey was lifting weights, alone, at Central back in March when he went to finish a clean and bit down on his tongue, suffering a laceration. The accident might have helped save Caskey, who had no idea what was raging inside his mouth.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why he had the tumor,” said Patrick, a fireman-paramedic in Algonquin. “The surgeon told Derek he was one of the bravest kids he’s ever met because he didn’t know how he got up every day with that tumor in his mouth.”

Central coach Jeff McMartin learned about a week before camp opened how sick Caskey was.

“He’d been having some problems with his tongue in the spring, but he didnt talk to the players or coaches about it,” McMartin said. “His dad called (this summer) and said he’d had some issues, but that Derek would be ready for the season. We feel like he really would have helped us this year, a year in the weightroom, he’s bigger and stronger, knows the offense better. He’s just a very good teammate, somebody that everybody cares about.”

Derek weighed 270 pounds at one point and was 198 when he had his surgery. His locker sits, pristine, in the Dutch’s locker room. Since Caskey is not enrolled this fall, he will not lose any eligibility. McMartin said when, and if, Caskey returns, he will still have three years remaining.

“The whole coaching staff, from the head coach to the equipment manager, has been nothing but great,” Patrick said. “They’re waiting to get him back with the strength and conditioning coach, their athletic trainers and their nutritionist.”

Which is all a long way off. Derek will miss at least this semester from school as he recuperates in Marengo.

Patrick said medical personnel have an aggressive program of radiation and chemotherapy set up for his son. While many patients don’t start such therapy until six weeks post-surgery, Derek will start in two. At that point, he will have to go every day for 6 1/2 weeks.

Lynch and Marengo principal Angela Fink visited Caskey at home this week. Caskey and his parents attended the Indians’ home opener Friday against Elmwood Park.

“To me, it doesn’t matter whether he plays again or not,” Patrick said. “I just want him healthy. He’s bound and determined to get on the field because he loves to play, he’s good at it, he loves the college.”

Walsweer shared Facebook messages with Caskey last week and admires his positive outlook.

“He has a lot of people behind him right now,” Walsweer said. “He’s a good guy and there’s a lot of people supporting him, so when he does start to make his recovery, which I guess is now, he’ll bounce back pretty well. He and his parents have tons of positivity. He’ll do extremely well.”

Helping Out

Here are some of the benefits Marengo football coach Matt Lynch and the high school’s National Honor Society have set up to aid Derek Caskey’s family and the American Cancer Society.

• Friday, Sept. 9: Football-shaped wood plaques will be sold for $20 each that will be displayed at home games the rest of the season with names “In Memory of” or “In Honor of.”

• Friday, Sept. 16: Paper-link chains will be sold to show support for individuals fighting cancer and survivors, the chains will be linked at halftime.

• Friday, Sept. 30: Another night that will be designated for selling football-shaped wood plaques for $20 each

• Friday, Oct. 14: This is “Dimes to Destroy Cancer” night, as dimes will be collected in hopes of filling four two-liter bottles. Each two-liter bottle filled with dimes will be approximately $100.

