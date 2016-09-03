High school football notes: Prairie Ridge, Marian Central, Cary-Grove and Johnsburg notes

Football teams across the state would love to be faced with Prairie Ridge’s “problem.”

The Wolves started the season regarded as one of the best three teams in the Fox Valley Conference and already have conquered the other two, Cary-Grove and Huntley. There are several other quality teams in the FVC and seven remaining regular-season games, but Prairie Ridge is in an enviable position.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp knows what the team must do now.

“It’s a matter of keeping the guys focused now, keep them focused the next seven weeks,” Schremp said. “Every team has a [Division I] player, and those players can turn a game around. We just haveW to keep level-headed.”

After reaching the Class 6A playoffs semifinals last season, the Wolves want more and are aware of what they could do.

“We can’t take any team lightly,” quarterback Samson Evans said. “We have to keep working and get ready for the playoffs.”

There are solid teams remaining on Prairie Ridge’s schedule, but the Wolves will be decisive favorites every week until the playoffs start.

Good call: Schremp gave tight end Austen Ferbet credit for the Wolves' second touchdown in their 31-20 victory over Huntley on Friday. Ferbet mentioned a play he thought would work after seeing how Huntley was lining up on certain plays.

“Austen came to the sideline and gave us the information about a play that would be open,” Schremp said.

On the third play of the third quarter, Prairie Ridge ran a pitch play to running back Cole Brown, who raced 52 yards for a touchdown.

Birthday boy: When Cary-Grove running back Ryan Magel scored a touchdown midway through the second quarter of a 42-14 win over McHenry, the Trojans’ student section broke out into a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

His teammates serenaded him with an encore in the postgame huddle.

“It feels really good,” Magel said. “Our team really came together. We scored a lot of points. We got the game going early and I think that’s why we got that ‘W’ today.”

Magel finished second on his team in rushing behind fullback Tyler Pennington’s 133 yards and three touchdowns. Cary-Grove rushed for more than 400 yards, and the Trojans returned to winning form after a Week 1 loss to Prairie Ridge.

“It was important for us,” Magel said. “With practice this week, that was a big mindset for us. The loss set us back a bit. Our offense played really well, executed well. We kept hammering it in and eventually scored. They just had no answer.”

Looking good: Marian Central coach Mike Maloney was happy with the progression from his offense, including first-year starting quarterback Gavin Scott and tailback Brian Nemaszek in Week 2. Scott rushed for two scores on keepers up the middle while Niemaszek scored once and tallied a game-high 107 yards.

“We want to be a triple threat on offense, we want to have the perimeter running game along with interior with Gavin and [Niemaszek] as a combination, and then be able to throw the ball outside, as well,” Maloney said. “I was very happy that they stepped up.”

Neimaszek said he feels “very comfortable” as the starter in the Hurricanes’ offense. “We’ve known the offense, we’ve been running it since last summer.”

Mostly, he credited the offensive line.

“What I saw tonight was just our offensive line has been studying them, going in early before school and they’ve been studying film on their defensive line,” Niemaszek said. “They just did a great job tonight, executed their jobs and opened the holes.”

Hoping he’s all right: Johnsburg linebacker Bryce Smith suffered a knee injury in Friday’s 46-21 win at Rochelle, and Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf was uncertain how badly Smith is hurt.

DeBoeuf said Smith will find out more Tuesday, and the team is hoping for the best.

• Sean Hammond, Alex Kantecki and John Wilkinson contributed to this report.