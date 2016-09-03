May 12, 2023
Sports - Kane County
Sports - Kane County

High school football: Batavia wins in triple OT vs. Libertyville

By Shaw Local News Network

LIBERTYVILLE – Andrew Heinz got the chance to play hero for Batavia’s football team.

His field goal in the third overtime lifted the Bulldogs to a 34-31, triple overtime win against Libertyville on Sept. 2.

Heinz also booted the game-tying field goal late in the fourth to send the game to overtime knotted at 17-17.

Batavia (2-0) saw Riley Cooper connect with Thomas Stuttle and Dana Anderson for overtime touchdown passes.

The Bulldogs play one more game on the road at Streamwood at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 before making their home debut on their new field on Sept. 16.

High School FootballBatavia Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois