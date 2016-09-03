High school football: Batavia wins in triple OT vs. Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – Andrew Heinz got the chance to play hero for Batavia’s football team.

His field goal in the third overtime lifted the Bulldogs to a 34-31, triple overtime win against Libertyville on Sept. 2.

Heinz also booted the game-tying field goal late in the fourth to send the game to overtime knotted at 17-17.

Batavia (2-0) saw Riley Cooper connect with Thomas Stuttle and Dana Anderson for overtime touchdown passes.

The Bulldogs play one more game on the road at Streamwood at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 before making their home debut on their new field on Sept. 16.