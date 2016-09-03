Football: Crystal Lake South grad Fahn Cooper signed to 49ers practice squad

Two local offensive linemen were cut from their prospective NFL teams Saturday as teams made their final cuts to 53 players.

Fahn Cooper, a 2011 Crystal Lake South graduate, was let go by San Francisco. Mike Liedtke, a 2010 Woodstock grad, was released by the New York Jets.

Cooper (6-foot-4, 303 pounds) was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft from Mississippi. He began his college career at Bowling Green, played a year at College of DuPage, then finished with two years at Ole Miss.

Liedtke (6-3, 305) was a running back and defensive end at Woodstock, then switched to the offensive line at Illinois State, where he was on the Redbirds’ NCAA FCS runner-up team two years ago.

Liedtke had been on the practice squads for Miami and Kansas City last season.

Earlier in the week, another local lineman, Jake Bernstein, was cut by Arizone. Bernstein graduated with Cooper from South and played his college football at Vanderbilt.