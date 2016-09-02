Romeoville football falls to offensive Oswego East team

OSWEGO – Oswego East found the end zone on their first seven offensive possessions in the first half and never looked back en route to a 48-14 dominating victory over visiting Romeoville in Southwest Prairie Conference play Friday night.

Wolves senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin provided most of the offensive firepower in the first half as he gained 161 yards on nine carries that included touchdown runs of 28, 2, 65 and 4 yards, respectively.

“We have some great and talented weapons out there,” Kelly-Martin said. “We’re all playing to the best of our ability and I feel like one of my best traits is to lead by example.”

Oswego East (2-0) also had contributions from three seniors: wideout Stephon Harris (three catches, 96 yards, TD); quarterback Jaylon Banks (6-of-8, 177 yards passing TD, seven carries for 69 yards, TD); and defense linebacker Tahj Oliver (eight tackles, TFL).

Romeoville (0-2) was led by senior running back Jordan Nettles (14 carries, 92 yards, TD).

“We said that one of goals tonight was to score every time we had the ball, and except for halftime we would have,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.