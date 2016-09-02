Plainfield North football can’t generate in loss to Oswego

OSWEGO – Despite holding Oswego to 16 total yards of offense and zero first downs in the opening half, Plainfield North’s own offense sputtered in a 12-0 loss to the Panthers in the Southwest Prairie Conference game at Ken Pickerill Stadium.

Oswego came alive after halftime, putting together a 79-yard drive on its first possession that included a pair of first down plays to put the Panthers in the end zone. Quarterback Levi Olson connected with Raymond Chmielinski for a 29-yard touchdown for a 6-0 Oswego lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter.

Plainfield North's spent less than a minute on the field when Kyle Keeton intercepted Brady Miller's throw on second down and returned the ball 24 yards to the Tigers 9. That set up Nick Marra's touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

The Plainfield North special teams successfully foiled both extra point attempts as Oswego led 12-0 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.

Plainfield North reached the Oswego red zone three times and had two more drives stalled at the Oswego 24- and 28-yard line. Tyler Hoosman had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries.