High school football: Woodstock runs past Chicago Military Marine

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock came into the Friday’s football game not knowing much about its opponent, Chicago Military Marine Academy. It was important to coach Tommy Thompson and his Blue Streaks to execute the basics.

Execute they did, outgaining the Bulldogs 204 yards to minus 18 in the first half. Woodstock capitalized on a quick start and cruised to a 48-6 nonconference victory.

"We knew coming in that they were a good team from last year at 8-1," Thompson said. "We just wanted to focus on the basics. We needed to block and tackle well. The line did a nice job; the backs held their blocks and hit their holes hard. I think that we did a good job tonight."

The Blue Streaks took the opening kickoff and scored on a three-play, 60-yard drive, capped by Jacob Sumner's 42-yard touchdown run to put Woodstock up, 7-0.

The Bulldogs could not move the ball on their first possession. On third-and-25, junior Tanner Heidtke intercepted Xavier Green and raced 22 yards for the score.

Sumner led all rushers with 96 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Junior Sean Doyle supported the Blue Streaks' cause with 50 yards on five carries and two touchdowns.

An area that was drastically improved for Woodstock over week one was their kicking game. After not converting last week on all four of their conversion tries, senior Matt Shook kicked 6 of 7 extra points. Shook also had a kickoff for a touchback and consistently kept the Bulldogs in poor field position after a Blue Steaks score.

Woodstock starting quarterback Nathan Hogue was replaced by Heidtke periodically throughout the second quarter and was replaced for good in the third quarter. Woodstock's third quarterback, Matt Thompson, saw plenty of action in the fourth quarter as the Blue Streaks substituted freely in the second half.

As for Thompson, he is ready for his team to start their new conference schedule in the Kishwaukee Valley Conference.

"We have already watched some film on Marengo," Thompson said. "They are a well coached team. They have a decent running game and a good quarterback. We will be ready to go next week, and I think that we will be up to the task."

UNSUNG HERO

Jesus Hernandez

Woodstock, sr., OL/DL

Hernandez led a spirited effort on the offensive line as Woodstock outrushed Chicago Military Marine Academy 204 yards to minus 18 in the first half.

QUICK STATS

Woodstock 28 14 6 0 – 48

Military Marine 0 0 6 0 – 6

First quarter

W-Sumner 42 run (Shook kick), 10:47

W-Heidtke 22 interception return (Shook kick), 9:15

W-Doyle 33 run (Shook kick), 4:22

W-Thompson fumble recovery end zone (Shook kick), 4:10

Second quarter

W-Sumner 30 run (Shook kick), 11:52

W-Doyle 1 run (Shook kick), 4:21

Third quarter

CM-Garcia 38 run (run failed), 8:08

W-Heidtke 2 run (kick failed), 1:59

NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Woodstock: Sumner 6-96, Doyle 5-50, Hogue 2-10, Gardner 4-38,

Heidtke 3-17, Fraase 4-0, Jandernoa 2-15, Grisolia 2- -4, Thompson 1- -3, Simpson 1--1 Total 219 Chicago Marine: Maynor 16-42, Green 2- -16, Garcia 8-47, Boyd 1-3 Total 27-74

PASSING - Woodstock: Heidtke 1-2-0-38, Thompson 1-2-0-4

Chicago Marine: Green 0-2-0, Boyd 0-2-0

RECEIVING - Woodstock: Tillman 1-38, Kohley 1-4

TOTAL YARDS: Woodstock 261, Chicago Marine 74

AND ANOTHER THING ...

To honor their opponents from the Military Marine Academy, the Woodstock student section had a USA theme. They dressed up in red, white and blue and carried American flags.