High school football: Richmond-Burton rides fourth-quarter comeback to win over Sandwich

RICHMOND — Richmond-Burton completed only two passes, but made sure they came at the most opportune time.

Trailing 20-13 with 10:07 to go in the fourth quarter, quarterback Brady Gibson connected with Jesse Hill-Male for 38 yards and Shane Byrne for 28 yards to highlight an eight-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown plus two-point conversion to give Richmond-Burton (1-1) the lead en route to a 29-20 nonconference football win over Sandwich (0-2).

Mark Marzahl added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Rockets, who trailed 14-7 at halftime.

“Brady put it up there and let them go make a play, but both Jesse and Shane made great catches on those,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “Yes, we run the football. That’s what we do. But we think we’re a threat to pass and are capable of doing it. We were effective in the passing game tonight when we needed to be.”

Four players recorded carries as R-B established the run early and leaned heavily on the ground game.

In only his second career varsity start, Marzahl tallied 98 yards on 20 carries to pace the Rockets. Byrne added 62 yards on 14 carries. Gibson and Hill-Male each ran nine times for 57 and 23 yards, respectively.

R-B also controlled the tempo of the contest, even when chasing Sandwich on the scoreboard.

For example, Elder’s team began the second half with a touchdown via a 13-play drive, bringing the clock all the way down to 4:13 remaining in the third quarter on just that one drive alone.

“Our offensive line gives us the push and we run the ball hard,” Marzahl said. “It’s all about what’s happening up front.”

Still up 20-13 early in the fourth quarter, Sandwich had an opportunity to add on but went three and out and punted, giving way to the Rockets’ memorable drive to score and take the lead.

Then on the ensuing kickoff following the touchdown, R-B kicked the ball high in the air and short — and Sandwich fumbled on the receiving attempt and the Rockets recovered. Seven plays later, one more touchdown for the exclamation point and the victory.

“We didn’t doubt ourselves at all in this game,” Gibson said. “We know what we are, we know what we got. We went out and executed.”

The win could provide a spark moving forward, perhaps even for the rest of the season.

R-B was unsatisfied with its performance in a 21-7 loss to Wauconda last week. The Rockets were in better spirits Friday.

“I’m really happy with how we kept our composure,” Elder said. “We didn’t play well last week. We struggled defensively last week and we struggled defensively in the first half tonight. We came out (in the second half) and scored, but then they came right back. It would have been easy to lose our composure there and we didn’t.

“We stayed solid, stayed true to who we are, and put a nice drive together.”

UNSUNG HERO

Richmond-Burton defense

After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, the Rockets' defense stepped up and limited Sandwich to only one touchdown the rest of the way. They also neutralized Sandwich running back Zack Bosek, who totaled 148 yards, but most of those yards were in the first half.

QUICK STATS

Sandwich 14 0 6 0 — 20

Richmond-Burton 7 0 6 16 — 29

First quarter

S – Roop 18 pass from Sartori (Sartori kick). 10:13.

RB – Byrne 7 run (Kilcoyne kick). 3:57.

S – Bosek 1 run (Sartori kick). 0:23.

Second quarter

No scoring plays

Third quarter

RB – Byrne 8 run (Kilcoyne kick failed). 4:13

S – Roop 16 pass from Sartori (Sartori kick failed). 0:43.

Fourth quarter

RB – Gibson 1 run (Byrne run). 6:03.

RB – Marzahl 5 run (Gibson run). 1:53.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Richmond-Burton went for two and converted the try on both touchdowns in the fourth quarter but almost didn’t the first time around – at least maybe not. Coach Pat Elder called for a timeout, but the officials didn’t see him. Seconds later, Brady Gibson handed off to Shane Byrne, and Byrne scampered into the end zone for two.