High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Huntley

CRYSTAL LAKE – The first half was indication enough of how things were going for Prairie Ridge, as quarterback Samson Evans rushed for 164 yards and the defense pitched a shutout.

The Wolves wasted no time in the second half grabbing control against Huntley even tighter as running back Cole Brown raced 52 yards on the third play of the half.

“After we were running the plays a few times and seeing what they were doing, our running backs were running the fakes so well, things were opening up for everybody,” Evans said.

Prairie Ridge never let Huntley get closer than 10 points and came away with a 31-20 victory Friday in a pivotal Fox Valley Conference football game at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium. The Wolves (2-0 overall, 2-0 FVC) have now beaten the two teams who looked like the FVC’s other top teams (Cary-Grove and Huntley) coming into the season.

Evans finished with 203 yards on 24 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while the defense also came up with another strong performance. The Red Raiders (1-1, 1-1) did not score until they were down 17-0 after Brown’s third-quarter touchdown.

“We had to do everything together,” linebacker Joe Perhats said. “We just swarmed to the football. It’s a different offense than we saw with Cary. We just came to practice and worked hard and it showed in the game.”

While the offense put up 399 total yards, Wolves coach Chris Schremp again was equally impressed with the other side.

“We didn’t want to give up any big plays and make them earn every yard,” Schremp said. “Our defense outworked them. We don’t have the greatest athletes at every position, but we have some great athletes and other guys who just really play hard.”

Huntley thought it had scored in the first half when wide receiver Alec Coss (10 receptions, 112 yards) caught a pass over the middle, made some dazzling moves and raced to the end zone. The score was called back by a holding penalty.

“It’s a game of momentum and you have to take advantage of any chance you have to come out on top,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “Samson’s the real deal. He’s quite the athlete and when we didn’t follow our assignments, they took advantage.”

The Raiders’ defense held on Prairie Ridge’s first drive at the Huntley 5. But too often it had no answer for Evans.

“We didn’t do our jobs,” Raiders defensive end Caleb Jones said. “(Evans) is not the traditional quarterback, he’s more of a running back and we didn’t stop him. This is going to make us come back stronger and give us something to fight for.”

Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns. He hit wide receiver Sal Pitrone for a 60-yard score in the second half.

Unsung Hero

Justin Mikolajczewski

Prairie Ridge, jr., DB

Mikolajczewski contributed both in the secondary and in the kick and punt return phases to help the Wolves to the victory. Huntley often kicked away from Samson Evans, but Mikolajczewski frequently set up the Wolves in good field position with his returns.

Quick Stats

Huntley 0 0 7 13 – 20

Prairie Ridge 0 10 14 7 – 31

Second quarter

PR–Evans 27 run (Greiner kick), 11:54.

PR–FG Greiner 41, 1:04.

Third quarter

PR–Brown 52 run (Greiner kick), 10:24.

H–Mooney 1 run (Zion kick), 6:26.

PR–Ferbet 62 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 3:53.

FOURTH QUARTER

H–Pitrone 60 pass from Mooney (run failed), 9:38.

PR–Evans 4 run (Greiner kick), 6:47.

H–Mooney 1 run (Zion kick), 0:08.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Huntley: Mooney 20-45, Ahmer 11-32, Beaudette 3-4, Coss 1-minus 4. Totals: 34-77. Prairie Ridge: Evans 24-203, Brown 6-71, Ebirim 15-59, Gulbransen 1-0, Team 1-minus 1. Totals: 47-333.

PASSING-Huntley: Mooney 21-37-1-289. Prairie Ridge: Evans 1-4-0-62.

RECEIVING-Huntley: Coss 10-112, Pitrone 4-84, Rodgers 3-25, Frederick 3-20, Gelander 1-9. Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-62.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Huntley 366, Prairie Ridge 399. Sophomore score: Huntley 44, Prairie Ridge 27.

And Another Thing

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp lauded his players for their thinking in the second half. Tight end Austen Ferbet saw something with Huntley’s defense and suggested a pitch play to RB Cole Brown, who took it 52 yards for a touchdown.