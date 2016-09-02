High school football: Marengo beats Elmwood Park

MARENGO - Marengo took to the air in its football opener, scoring on four huge passing plays to hold off Winnebago.

The Indians showed another facet of their offense Friday, racking up big rushing yards for a 38-7 nonconference victory over Elmwood Park at Rod Poppe Fields.

“I had a feeling all week we would run the ball a lot more based on what we saw on film heading into this game,” said Marengo running back Jarren Jackson, who carried 37 times for 208 yards. “We felt like we had some good opportunities to run the ball and we really picked it up in the second half. In both games we have been a much better team in the second half.”

Jackson scored three touchdowns as the Indians (2-0) broke the game open after a scoreless first quarter.

Indians coach Matt Lynch saw far too many mistakes in the first half for his liking.

“You can’t kill drives like we did all half with penalties and dropped passes,” Lynch said. “We did get better as the game moved along and there was some good and bad on both sides of the ball. We were able to run the ball and took advantage of some of the looks on defense they gave us. What is important is that we were able to get the win and improve to 2-0.”

Marengo did start to click in the second half. Quarterback Eric Mackey was able to get the passing game going connecting on 9 of 13 passes in the second half after completing just 4 of 11 in the first half.

The defense was able to stymie the Elmwood Park offense all game holding the Tigers to just 172 yards of offense and were able to come up with five turnovers.

David Paar was able to supply a spark for Marengo on both sides of the ball. Paar was able to keep the chains moving on offense picking up 66 yards rushing on 10 carries, while on defense had a sack and two tackles for loss.

“I have to give credit to the offensive line tonight,” Paar said. “They really were able to open us some big holes and Jarren [Jackson] and I were able to take advantage.”

Unsung Hero

Austin Farrell

Marengo, senior, defensive line

Farrell had a huge fumble recovery and tackle for a loss early in the third quarter when Marengo was ahead by just seven points.

And Another Thing.

Marengo committed 10 penalties in the first half and 16 in the game to keep the score within seven points for the first 26 minutes of play.

Quick Stats

Elmwood Park 0 0 0 7- 7

Marengo 0 7 18 13-38

Second Quarter

M-Jackson 2 run (Trainor kick), 11:30

Third Quarter

M-Jackson 2 run (kick failed), 10:17

M-Anderson 24 pass from Mackey (pass failed), 6:52

M-Mackey 8 run (kick failed), 3:34

Fourth Quarter

M-Jackson 6 run (kick failed), 10:51

M-Paar 5 run (Trainor kick), 7:45

EP-Vega 29 run (Rama kick), 5:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Elmwood Park: Vega 19-86, Molinelli 11-62, Bittner 5-8, Rivera 3-20, Rama 2-1 Totals 40-177. Marengo: Jackson 37-208, Paar 10-66, Mackey 8-16, Scianna 4-6, Skow 2-8, Mier 1-13. Totals 62-317.

PASSING-Elmwood Park: Vega 1-5-1- -5, Rivera 0-6-3-0. Marengo: Mackey 13-24-2-155.

RECEIVING-Elmwood Park: Cadetto 1- -5 . Marengo:Anderson 4-80, San Miguel 4-35, Jackson 3-20, Skow 2-20 .

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Elmwood Park 172, Marengo 472.