High school football: Harvard falls at Plano

PLANO – The numbers spoke volumes in Friday night’s Class 4A tilt between Harvard and host Plano. All told, the Reapers beat the Hornets’ undermanned roster for six touchdowns in a 42-12 drubbing on a crisp evening.

With just 29 players (compared to 59 for Plano) Harvard, which prevailed via forfeit last Friday, saw live game action for the first time this season.

The Reapers (1-1) scored on all five of their first-half possessions, with quarterback Tyler Ward completing seven of 10 aerials. Of his last five passes, one went for a touchdown to Levi Campbell and three more were good for touchdown strikes to Israel Adeoti.

By the end of the third quarter, the running clock rule was in effect and the rout was on.

"We had a good film week," Ward said. "No film on (Harvard), obviously, but we learned from last week."

To their credit, the Hornets (1-1) were undaunted by the lopsided score, scoring on a 78-yard bomb from Dylan Stephens to Adrian Serrano and, in the waning minutes on a 60-yard TD burst by Chad Nelson.

"It was tough," Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. "We tried to fabricate a Week 1 scenario as best we could. We're small - especially compared to Plano. But we didn't quit."

Stephens, too, was quick to point to his team's resilient nature.

"We knew what was coming but we tried our best," Stephens said. "We're always picking each other up in the huddle and we don't quit. It was a little satisfying to get in the end zone. I knew (Serrano) was going to be open. Their corner was biting and we saw it."

UNSUNG HERO

Brett Lehman

Harvard, Jr., LB

Lehman sacked Plano quarterback Tyler Ward in the second quarter and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. Coach Sean Saylor sang Lehman's praises: "He doesn't quit at any sport or any position he plays."

Quick Stats

Harvard. 0. 0. 0. 12 - 12

Plano. 14. 21. 7. 0 - 42

First quarter:

P - Perez 3 run (Valles kick) 7:30

P - Campbell 13 pass from Ward (Valles kick) 1:33

Second quarter:

P - Adeoti 55 pass from Ward (Valles kick) 11:12

P - Adeoti 14 pass from Ward (Valles kick) 5:46

P - Adeoti 5 pass from Ward (Valles kick)

Third quarter:

P - Winter 24 run (Valles kick)

Fourth Quarter:

H - Serrano 78 pass from Stephens (kick failed) 4:52

H - Nelson 60 run (kick failed) 1:47

And another thing...

Plano converted more fourth-down conversion attempts (two) than Harvard converted third-down attempts (one). Harvard did, however, win the coin toss.