High school football: Crystal Lake Central holds off Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Vinny May had run for tough yards all game.

But, with just more than three minutes left, the Crystal Lake Central senior running back was finally able to break away. May rumbled down the left side for 33 yards and a score that extended the Tigers lead to 27-19, which was ultimately the final score.

"In the fourth quarter, we want to be able to give the ball to him," Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. "He's the kind of back that, as the game goes on, he gets better."

After May's touchdown, the Tigers were able to recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, run more clock and then stop the Gators' (0-2, 0-2 FVC) final comeback attempt with a three and out.

“It’s easy to stand on the sideline and say what he should have done (on the fumbled kickoff),” Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “But, ball in the air, you’ve got to go and try to catch it. You can’t wait for it to bounce. The football’s a funny shape and it takes funny bounces.”

May finished with 151 yards on 24 carries with a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Jake Staples ran for two more touchdowns for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference).

"It's surreal (to beat South)," May said. "I was fortunate enough to be moved up sophomore year to play on it, so I knew the feeling and was craving it ever since then."

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the fourth quarter of the victory. In between, Crystal Lake South used the running tandem of Michael Swiatly and Kyle Leva to combine for its three scores.

Leva scored on a 63-yard first quarter run and finished with 90 yards on five carries while Swiatley scored on 2- and 1-yard runs in the second and third quarters.

Staples credited the Tigers' offensive line, led by tackles Wyatt Blake and Frank Berg, for enabling his team to run for 285 total yards. Braden Bisram added 89 yards on nine carries.

"First of all, our offensive line was unbelievable tonight," Staples said. "Last week, we relied a lot on the pass game but this week our running game was absolutely crazy."

The Tigers will host Prairie Ridge (2-0, 2-0 FVC) next Friday while South will host Jacobs (1-1, 1-1 FVC).

UNSUNG HERO

Daniel Pence

Crystal Lake Central, sr, WR/DB

Pence, a former Crystal Lake South student, fell on a fumble off a kickoff with 3:01 left in the game to help the Tigers run more clock and force the Gators into a tough spot on their final drive of the night. The ball was knocked loose by teammate Braden Bisram.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake South 7 6 6 0 - 19

Crystal Lake Central 14 0 0 13 - 27

Scoring

1st quarter

CLC - Staples 4 run (Klusendorf kick), 7:30

CLS - Leva 63 run (Olsen kick), 6:45

CLC - May 3 run (Klusendorf kick), :28.4

2nd quarter

CLS - Swiatly 2 run (kick failed), 6:43

3rd quarter

CLS - Swiatly 1 run (run failed), 8:31

4th quarter

CLC - Staples 4 run (pass failed), 10:03

CLC - May 33 run (Klusendorf kick), 3:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CLC: May 24-151, Bisram 9-89, Staples 13-45. Totals: 46-285. CLS: Leva 5-90, Swiatly 15-72, Nolan 1-9, Ryan 1-(-4). Totals: 22-167

PASSING–CLC: Staples 10-21-0-101. CLS: Nolan 9-19-1-55.

RECEIVING–CLC: Crociata 3-52, Batterham 2-19, May 2-15, Manning 1-10, Stone 1-7, Logan 1-(-3). CLS: Meyers 5-50, Olsen 1-4, Leva 2-3, Ryan 1-(-2). TOTAL YARDS: CLC 386, CLS 222.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Crystal Lake South’s Shahyan Malik had been nursing a hip injury and walked off late in the first half. He had a sack earlier in the game and teammates Taylor Beckwith and Joseph Bianchi also got to the quarterback in the game. Malik also played on special teams.