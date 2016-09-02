High school football: Alex Peete scores 4 TDs, Johnsburg routs Rochelle

ROCHELLE – Johnsburg’s Alex Peete thrives on the ability to change a football game with one play, one juke, or one mad dash to the end zone.

In Johnsburg’s Week 1 win over Plano, the 6-foot, 185-pound running back felt his team didn’t display enough of its big-play potential despite 32 points and a 12-point margin of victory.

"I feel like we should have scored a lot more last week," Peete said. "I feel like everybody knows we're a big-play offense, and we do it consistently. I think that's what makes our offense special."

On Friday, Peete and the Skyhawks showed what their offense is capable of on any given week, as last year’s area leader in rushing yards romped for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-21 nonconference win against Rochelle.

Peete showcased his dual-threat ability as both a runner and a pass-catcher, carrying the ball 18 times for three scores and adding 55 yards through the air with a 14-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

"With him (Peete) and the other guys that we have, it makes coaching a lot more fun when you've got some talented kids," Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. "You just basically put them in position and they're making the plays, so it's awesome."

A 66-yard touchdown run from Peete answered Rochelle's opening score, and a 70-yarder up the middle to start the fourth quarter ended any possible comeback attempt by the Hubs (1-1).

"I was running an outside zone play, and I saw the backside (linebacker) fly past the zone, and I was just wide open," Peete said of his 70-yard sprint.

Senior quarterback Riley Buchanan was very efficient for the Skyhawks (2-0) as well, completing 14 of 19 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Nico LoDolce (6 catches, 104 yards).

He connected with LoDolce for a 23-yard strike with 4:31 left in the second quarter to give the Skyhawks a 19-6 lead, and later added a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth.

"I feel like we're only scratching our potential, for sure" Buchanan said. "We've had some flashes and stuff, but we really need to pick it up. I think once we hit on all cylinders, we'll be really, really dangerous."

Johnsburg finished with 473 yards to Rochelle's 248, and the Skyhawks defense came through with three turnovers to back the offense. Joe Calhoun scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery, Joe Moore added a fumble recovery, and Blake Lemcke had a one-handed interception in the fourth.

The Skyhawks have their first Kishwaukee River Conference game in school history next week when they travel to face rival Richmond-Burton.

"We're really just going to have to clean up what we couldn't do this week, because [R-B] runs a very similar offense," Lemcke said. "We're just going to have to step up, play a tough game and clean up any mistakes."

UNSUNG HERO

Blake Lemcke, Johnsburg, sr., WR/DB

Lemcke was one of three Skyhawks defenders to come up with a turnover. The free safety intercepted Rochelle QB Noah Mershon in the fourth, leaping high in the air and grabbing the ball with one hand as he fell down.

QUICK Stats

1st quarter

R–Albers 16 run (pass failed), 10:16

J–Peete 66 run (kick missed), 3:01

2nd quarter

J–Peete 7 run (pass failed), 8:39

J–LoDolce 23 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 4:31

J–Peete 14 pass from Buchanan (Jordan pass from Buchanan), 46.7

3rd quarter

J–Calhoun 30-yard fumble recovery (pass failed), 9:13

R–Eychaner 8 pass from Mershon (Williams pass from Mershon), 9:13

4th quarter

J–Peete 70 run (kick missed), 11:49

J–LoDolce 31 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 7:38

R–Palmer 11 run (kick good), 11:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Johnsburg: Peete 18-248, Smith 2-2, Buchanan 6-27, Mercado 2-11. Totals: 28-288. Rochelle: Harvey 16-66, Albers 10-54, Palmer 9-35, Mershon 6-5, Johnson 5-13, Metzger 2-9. Totals: 48-182.

PASSING–Johnsburg: Buchanan 14-19-0-185. Rochelle: Mershon 3-6-1-66.

RECEIVING–Johnsburg: LoDolce 6-104, Bell 2-18, Jordan 3-8, Peete 3-55. Rochelle: Harvey 1-30, Eychaner 2-36. TOTAL YARDS: Johnsburg 473, Rochelle 248.

AND ANOTHER THING…

The Skyhawks’ defense was suffocating in the first half, holding the Hubs to only 67 total yards without a completion. Johnsburg’s Jack Kegel had a big stuff in the backfield on 4th and 3 that turned into seven points on the Skyhawks’ next offensive possession.