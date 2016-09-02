Hampshire rolls past Burlington Central

HAMPSHIRE – On Hampshire quarterback Jake Vincent’s first pass play of the game, he was sacked by Burlington Central’s Vincent O’Neal.

Things got better quickly for Vincent and the Whip-Purs. Shortly after the sack, he found a streaking Jared Hornbeck for a 57-yard touchdown and a dominant performance was underway.

Vincent finished the game completing 18 of 25 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns, with two receivers catching passes for more than 100 yards. Vincent also completed passes to five receivers and threw touchdowns to four in the Whips' 54-14 nonconference football victory Friday night.

“Our game plan was to get everyone the ball this week, since I knew they were going to be keying on Jared Hornbeck,’ Vincent said.

Whips coach Mike Brasile concurred.

“We have some kids that are athletes out there,” Hampshire head coach Mike Brasile said. “We did a really nice job of making plays, kids came up when they needed to.”

Burlington Central head coach Brian Melvin tipped his hat to Vincent after the game.

“He’s really good,” he said.

Hampshire's Cam Fleury began the game with a 49-yard kick return to midfield, setting up Vincent's scoring strike to Hornbeck.

“We knew that we needed to go faster than them,” Fleury said. “We understand each other and where we’re going to go.”

This was also coming a week after an Hampshire stole an emotional comeback win against Dundee-Crown, on the shoulders of Vincent’s stellar play.

“He’s really matured as a quarterback,” Brasile said of Vincent. “He’s a kid that understands all facets of football.”

On the other side of the ball, an 0-2 Burlington Central continues to look for answers following its blowout loss. Melvin said a few break downs in the beginning of the game led to huge deficit early.

“The game plan was to bring pressure and rattle them a little bit,” Melvin said. “In the first couple series, we actually were there … We’ll see that when we look at the film. We had one guy not do his job and the whole system breaks down.”

In the season’s first two weeks, the Rockets have scored only 14 points, bringing about a disappointing start that schools dread. However, Melvin said the key to fixing the team first starts at the team’s core.

“We have to fix what’s going on with our team internally, before we can fix what’s out here,” Melvin said.

Unsung hero

Cam Fleury

Hampshire, jr., WR

The junior wideout sparked the offense early with a kick return to midfield and a 67-yard catch and run to set up the second touchdown. He also caught a 31-yard TD.

Quick Stats

Hampshire 28 14 6 6 – 54

Burlington Central 0 7 0 7 – 14

First quarter

H - Hornbeck 57 pass from Vincent. Kick is good (10:42)

H - Burke 13 pass from Vincent. Kick is good (7:45)

H - Fleury 31 pass from Vincent. Kick is good (4:12)

H - Hornbeck 41 pass from Vincent. Kick is good (3:04)

Second quarter

H - Tuzak 1 run. Kick is good (5:01)

BC - Smith 68 pass from Kaldenberger. Kick is good (3:51)

H - Starrenberg 8 pass from Vincent. Kick is good (:01)

Third quarter

H - Tuzak 8 run. Kick is no good (6:16)

Fourth quarter

BC - Fugurski 50 yard INT return. Kick is good (7:01)

H - Woods 25 run. Kick is no good (1:22)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASS: Vincent - 18-25, 405 Yds, 5TD/0INT. Corcelles - 1-3, 4 yds, 0TD/1INT

RUSH: Tuzak - 15 Rush, 49 yds, 2 TDs. Vincent - 1 Rush 3 yds. Harraz - 1 Rush, 1 yd. Woods - 8 Rush, 76 yds, 1 TD. Hatanaka - 3 Rush, -2 yds. Paulaskas - 1 Rush, 8 yds. Corcelles - 1 Rush, 7 yds.

RECEIVING: Hornbeck - 3 rec, 126 yds, 2TDs. Burke - 5 rec, 49 yds, 1 TD. Fleury - 6 rec, 142 yds, 1 TD. Starrenberg - 3 rec, 83 yds, 1 TD. Tuzak - 1 rec, 5 yds. Paulaskas - 1 rec, 4 yds.

Burlington Central

PASS: Kaldenberger - 9-18, 122 yds, 0TD/1INT

RUSH: Smith - 13 rush, 16 yds. Fay - 3 rush, 13 yds. Kaldenberger - 3 rush, 10 yds. Hansen - 2 rush, 16 yds. Harris - 2 rush, 4 yds.

RECEIVING: Smith - 5 rec, 106 yds, 1 TD. Fay - 1 rec, 0 yds. Dietz - 2 rec, 12 yds. VanAcker - 1 rec, 4 yds.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Late in the third quarter, Hampshire pulled its starters. The backups produced another scoring drive but gave up an interception for a touchdown. However, Burlington’s offense could not score against the Whip-Purs.