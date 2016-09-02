Football: Plainfield North stumbles in red zone vs Oswego

OSWEGO – One season ago, Plainfield North snapped Oswego’s 33-game win streak in the Southwest Prairie Conference – and the Panthers did not forget.

Friday night, the Week 2 matchup, was a defensive battle for three and a half quarters. During a three-minute span in the third quarter, however, Oswego produced enough offense to win, with a touchdown, and added six more points after a Plainfield North turnover for a 12-0 win.

“You can’t win if you don’t score,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “(Plainfield North) cut off our conference win streak last year, and our kids came out hungry.”

This is Oswego’s first 2-0 start since 2006. North moves to 1-1 in the SPC race.

Oswego played a flat first half, as the North defense held the Panthers to 16 yards of offense and no first downs. It ended scoreless.

“The first half was real good,” North coach Tim Kane said. “Oswego has some good players, and in the first half they didn’t do much.”

However, the Panthers took the second-half kickoff and put together a 79-yard drive. Quarterback Levi Olson connected with Raymond Chmielinski for a 29-yard touchdown for a 6-0 Oswego lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter. After a 1-for-11 start, Olson went 4 for 5 for 69 yards on that drive.

“We missed some guys we should have covered and their quarterback made a couple good throws on that drive,” Kane said. “That’s how it went.”

North’s offense spent less than a minute on the field after Oswego scored as Kyle Keeton intercepted Brady Miller’s throw on second down and returned the ball 24 yards to the Tigers’ 9. That set up Nick Marra’s touchdown run on the next play.

The North special teams successfully foiled both extra point attempts and Oswego led 12-0 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.

North reached the Oswego red zone three times and had two more drives stalled at the Oswego 24- and 28-yard lines. Tyler Hoosman had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“I’d like to see us get inside the 20 and score,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “We’ve got to have a great plan of attack. We had too many different things going on and we didn’t execute. We have to fix that.

“Defensively, there’s things we need to improve. We gave up 12 points. We should have gave up zero. We didn’t get lined up right. It don’t take rocket science to figure out if we get lined up right, we might run the ball where no one is.”

Kane cited Hossman’s play.

“He’s a solid player for us. He played for us last year and he’s improved,” Kane said. “We’ve challenge him this year to be tougher and you can see him running tough, getting first downs and I’m very proud of him. He can make some people miss.

“We didn’t block real well for him tonight, and that’s a credit to (Oswego). They have some good defensive players. But we have to do a better job blocking.”

North’s best shot in the first half came late in the first quarter. Hoosman ran for a 26-yard gain to help the Tigers drive to the Oswego 24, but after three incomplete passes, the fourth was intercepted. North’s DJ Donofrio recovered an Oswego fumble at the Panther 14, but Oswego’s Julian Bell intercepted in the end zone on the next play.