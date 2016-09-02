Football: Kelly-Martin keys Oswego East past Romeoville

OSWEGO – For those keeping score, the Week 2 encore for Oswego East senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin was just as impressive as his first week, except he needed only half the time to do it.

In his East home opener Friday night, the Iowa-bound Kelly-Martin rushed for 161 yards on nine carries and scored four first-half touchdowns (28, 2, 65 and 4 yards), leading the Wolves to a 48-14 victory over Southwest Prairie Conference foe Romeoville.

In two games, Kelly-Martin has 383 yards on 33 carries and has scored eight touchdowns.

His performance highlighted an impressive showing by the Oswego East offense as the Wolves found the end zone on seven of their first eight possessions and led 48-0 at the half. Oswego East had 436 yards of offense in the first half while limiting the Spartans to 56.

“We said that one of our goals tonight was to score every time we had the ball and except for halftime we would have,” East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

Oswego East (2-0) also had contributions from senior wideout Stephon Harris (three catches, 96 yards, TD) and quarterback Jaylon Banks (6 of 8, 177 yards, seven carries for 69 yards and one passing and one rushing TD) and linebacker Tahj Oliver (eight tackles, one for loss).

Romeoville (0-2) was led by senior running back Jordan Nettles (14 carries, 92 yards, TD). The Spartans, trailing 7-0, had arguably their best offensive drive in the game on their first possession with an 11-play, 47-yard drive that stalled on the Oswego East 18-yard line with a pass incompletion by junior quarterback Cam Neely.

“The start for us was the better part but we are a team that we cannot afford to make many mistakes,” Romeoville coach Oliver Gibson said. “Oswego East has one heck of a back and we have to do what is called our one-eleven. We’ll have a breakdown here and here and all-of-a-sudden we get gashed. We have the capability and talent, we just have to avoid the mistakes.”

Kelly-Martin’s 2-yard touchdown run extended the Wolves lead to 13-0 with 2:15 left in the first quarter. The Wolves’ defense then forced a quick three-and-out by the Spartans to end the first quarter and on a the first play of the second quarter Kelly-Martin ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-0.

Another three-and-out by the Spartans gave the ball back to Oswego East, which wasted little time as Banks connected with Harris for a 52-yard touchdown where Harris actually went over the top of the Spartans defender to make the circus catch and put the Wolves ahead, 27-0, with 8:54 remaining in the half.

“When you play against a team like Oswego East who is talented and multi-faceted you have to play assignment tight and we weren’t tonight, but we’re getting there,” Gibson said. “We knew coming into the season that the first two weeks were going to be our toughest stretch. We have to get after it because we do not want to be 0-3.”

Kelly-Martin scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for his fourth score of the night to extend the Wolves lead to 34-0 that basically put the game away with 6:44 left in the half.