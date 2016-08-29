High school football: Big Week 1 wins for Batavia, St. Charles North, Kaneland, Marmion

SCHAUMBURG – St. Charles North’s season-opening football game against Schaumburg was a tight 7-3 affair in the second quarter.

Then Zach Mettetal got going.

The senior quarterback passed for 421 yards and five touchdowns with more than half of each total coming in the second quarter of the North Stars’ 42-10 win against the Saxons.

North (1-0) trailed 3-0 before Jack Lewis scored on an eight-yard run for the 7-3 lead.

After the North Stars stopped Schaumburg on fourth-and-2 at North’s 21-yard line, Mettetal engineered a seven-play drive that culminated with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Hammer for a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

When the Saxons closed to within 14-10, Mettetal connected with Lucas Segobiano on a 75-yard scoring pass. After Brenden Norberg picked off a Schaumburg pass, Mettetal found Adam Durocher for a 33-yard score and a 28-10 halftime lead.

In the second quarter alone, Mettetal passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

After halftime, Hammer and Segobiano hauled in Mettetal touchdown passes as North pulled away for the win.

The North Stars host Bartlett at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in their home opener. The Hawks edged Conant 6-0 in Week 1.

Batavia 34, Belleville West 24

BELLEVILLE – Batavia High School’s mascot is the Bulldogs, and for three quarters of the season-opening football game against Belleville West the Bulldogs were hardly let off the leash.

Then came a big fourth quarter that led to a 34-24 win.

Batavia was clinging to a 7-3 lead before the fourth quarter saw both teams ramp up the offense. The Bulldogs found success with the run game and kept the ball on the ground on their way to the win.

Reggie Phillips rushed 22 times for 143 yards and a touchdown. Dana Anderson tallied 96 yards and a touchdown, Matt Huizinga had 48 yards and a score, and quarterback Been Weerts rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Weerts was 8-of-11 passing for 60 yards.

As a team, Batavia ran for 350 yards.

Michael Niemiec recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) for the Bulldogs, and Andrew Heinz had two sacks as part of his nine tackles.

Batavia is on the road again, though much closer to home, for its Week 2 game as it faces Libertyville at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

Kaneland 43, Brooks 20

CHICAGO – The old sports adage says, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Those were words Kaneland’s football team lived by on Aug. 26 in its season-opening game at Brooks.

The Knights trailed throughout the first quarter, looking at 7-0 and 14-7 deficits, before scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the second half of a 43-20 win.

Chaz Shaw scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter to draw Kaneland (1-0) to within 14-13. Josh Marczuk then hauled in a 15-yard pass from Jack Douglas and Andreas Matarangas added the point-after kick for a 20-14 lead the Knights would not relinquish. Another Douglas-to-Marczuk touchdown helped give the Knights a 27-20 halftime lead.

Jonathan Alstott had touchdown runs of two and 28 yards in the third quarter and Matarangas booted a 37-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Kaneland welcomes Geneva at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 for its Week 2 home opener.

Marmion 44, CICS Ellison 0

AURORA – Marmion made short work of Ellison in the first game of the season, holding the Lions to just one yard rushing for the game.

Ellison didn’t find much success through the air, either, with Jake Molenhouse snagging a pair of interceptions.

Molenhouse tallied three tackles and five different players scored touchdowns for the Cadets (1-0).

Marmion welcomes DuSable at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2.