High school football notes: Praise for Prairie Ridge TE Austen Ferbet; Harvard, Alden-Hebron, Richmond-Burton, Marengo news

Prairie Ridge football coach Chris Schremp had long been singing the praises of tight end Austen Ferbet, a big, athletic player who committed to Army this month.

But last season, with few targets at his tight end position, Ferbet toiled in relative obscurity, almost like an extra offensive tackle.

It didn’t take long this season to see why Schremp respected his tight end so much. The first three balls Ferbet touched in Friday’s 26-14 Fox Valley Conference victory over Cary-Grove went for touchdowns.

Ferbet caught a 22-yard touchdown to start the scoring, then caught an 11-yard pass and pitched it to running back Zach Gulbransen streaking down the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown.

“Every time we’ve run that play it’s worked exactly like that,” Ferbet said. “We just thought they would all crash down on me and I would pitch off. It’s kind of hard to defend. We can always throw the comeback, too.”

Schremp expects teams to load up more in an effort to slow Samson Evans, the Wolves’ dangerous option quarterback, but they are prepared. Evans likely will throw more this season. They have talented backs in Gulbransen, Cole Brown and Manny Ebirim, and they have Ferbet, who is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

“Austen, you saw a glimpse of his phenomenal hands,” Schremp said. “He is an unbelievable athlete. He does things like it’s nothing. He’s amazing. That’s the reason he’s going to West Point. He does everything like that (effortlessly).”

Getting better: Evans dealt with an injury issue in the two weeks leading up to the opener after suffering a strained quadriceps. By game time Friday, Evans was ready to go.

“Once the game started, it felt much looser,” Evans said. “A couple weeks ago, when I first got it, I could hardly walk. I slowly worked back in practice.”

Winning easy: Neither Harvard nor Alden-Hebron wanted to win in the manner they did the first week, by forfeit, although both wound up getting some competition.

Harvard got its first win on a forfeit from Chicago Kelvyn Park. Harvard coach Sean Saylor managed to get a junior varsity game with Belvidere North on Saturday, so some of the Hornets saw action.

A-H traveled to Rockford Christian Life on Friday knowing it had a forfeit victory, but the Giants played an eight-man game with the Eagles. Giants coach John Lalor liked what he saw from several of his players.

“(Lineman) Taylor (Glenn) looked fantastic,” Lalor said. “Mason Mindham ran the ball hard, David Reiter looked good on defense. Austin (Stauss) looked good at quarterback. At least we got a game in. That was my biggest concern.”

Christian Life had only 10 players in uniform for the game, while A-H had 20.

Helping out: It remains to be seen what kind of impact Richmond-Burton senior Joey St. Pierre will have in his first year of football, but he made some plays in Friday’s 21-7 loss to Wauconda.

St. Pierre, an NCAA Division I basketball recruit at 6-foot-9, 292 pounds, played a lot at defensive tackle and had two tackles for loss.

Olson out: Marengo senior receiver Carter Olson is recovering from surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee. Indians coach Matt Lynch hopes Olson will return for the end of the season and the playoffs.

Olson was the leading returning receiver for the Indians coming into the season and was on crutches Friday as they held off Winnebago, 29-28.

Keeping it clean: In a rarity, especially for an opener, Prairie Ridge and C-G were each flagged for only one 5-yard penalty Friday.