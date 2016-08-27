Prep Football: Oswego East football opens conference with convincing win

The debut of Ivory Kelly-Martin in the Southwest Prairie Conference trumped the SPC football debut of Joliet West on Friday night.

The Iowa-bound Kelly-Martin, a featured running back in Nazareth Academy’s march to the Class 5A state championship last season, transferred to Oswego East for the second semester of his junior year. All the 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior did Friday was rush for 222 yards in 24 carries and score four touchdowns as the Wolves ran past the Tigers, 49-14.

Kelly-Martin scored on runs of 1, 40, 1 and 26 yards, quarterback Jaylon Banks added a 35-yard scoring run and Chase Bruns kicked field goals of 34 and 32 yards for Oswego East, which led, 29-0, in the second quarter.

Joliet West got on the board late in the second quarter on sophomore quarterback Jaxon Aubry's 8-yard pass to Terrence Neal. Aubry, who also threw a 20-yard scoring pass Johnny Holman in the third quarter, finished 28 of 50 passing for 307 yards. He was harassed by the Oswego East pass rush, was intercepted twice and the Tigers, who rushed for a net of 19 yards, lost two fumbles.

"I think our offense sputtered a little at the beginning," West coach Jason Aubry said. "Before we figured out what we could do, we were quite a bit behind. We just shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We did not have good field position. We played an awful lot on our own side of the field. You can't start inside the 10, and you can't start with double sticks (20 or more yards to a first down after a penalty or huge loss)."

Jaxon Aubry's top targets were Omari Ferguson, who caught 12 passes for 94 yards, and Holman, who grabbed six for 105. Kevon Dorris caught four for 32 yards and Neal three for 56.

"I wasn't pleased with our offensive execution late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter, but our defense stepped it up and kept us in good shape," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

In addition to turning the ball over four times, West was penalized 12 times for 102 yards.

"They're a decent team," Jason Aubry said of Oswego East. He (Kelly-Martin) is a good running back. He helped them a lot. But I don't think they're that much better than us. But we need to play solid assignment football, and we didn't do that tonight."

A big rush from Wolves linebacker Sean Schumacher resulted in teammate Daniel Nelson's interception that ended West's second possession at the Tigers' 23-yard line. Five plays later, Kelly-Martin was in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

West's subsequent possession ended in a Schumacher sack of Jaxon Aubry, and that led to an Oswego East scoring drive and a 14-0 lead. The Wolves scored twice more before the Tigers got the offense in gear.

The West defense forced punts in the Wolves' first two series. After that, however, the combination of Kelly-Martin and quarterback Jaylon Banks began to find holes. Kelly-Martin rushed for 125 yards in the first half, when Banks completed 8 of 16 passes for 112 yards. Banks finished 11 of 22 for 130 and an interception by West defensive back Justin Painter.

"We scored 49 points, we have to be pleased with that," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "We felt they (Tigers) were explosive. We didn't know much about them as a football team, but we competed against them in track, and we knew they had guys who can run. They will do some damage in our league. Their better days are ahead.

"For us to win here was great, and to win convincingly was even better."

Jason Aubry said he had the Wolves pegged as one of the best teams in the SPC. After the Tigers' got the first look at the influence Kelly-Martin could have on the SPC race, he has not changed his view.

Oswego East will make its home debut on Sept. 2, hosting Romeoville at 7 p.m. The Spartans are 0-1 after a 35-9 loss to Plainfield South.