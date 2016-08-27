Prep Football: Oswego defense preserves late win over Minooka

Two Oswego defenders got their hands on Minooka quarterback John Carnagio’s two-point conversion pass in the end zone and swatted it away Friday night to preserve the Panthers’ 7-6 win in the Southwest Prairie opener and season opener for both teams.

The Indians (0-1, 0-1) trailed Oswego (1-0, 1-0), 7-0, with 4:04 to play in the fourth quarter after Panthers quarterback Levi Olson found receiver Elliott Pipkin with a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Minooka started at its own 30. Carnagio’s passing and the running of Elijah Williams had the Indians at the Panthers’ 21-yard line in seven plays.

Carnagio then tossed a pass that almost hit the helmet of an Oswego defender but instead fell into the arms of Williams, who then outran two defenders to the end zone to cut the lead to 7-6 with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Then lightning filled the sky over the stadium, and the game went into a weather delay for almost two hours.

When it resumed, Minooka brought its offense onto the field to go for the win.

The Indians split three receivers to the right side of the field. Carnagio rolled right, had time, and whistled a ball into the end zone, but it was knocked away. The Panthers recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.

“We wanted to dog their No. 1 (receiver) Isaiah Hill,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Our plan was to double-cover him. We knew from watching film that when their quarterback is pressured he will roll to his right, so we gave him the edge on the left and brought heat up the middle.

“He’s a pretty elusive quarterback when he needs to be. He got that throw off, but we had man coverage across the end zone. We had the sense they were going to go for two, so we used that hour and a half to our advantage. I’m sure they did, too. We drew up the best defense with the best personnel that would put us in a position to win. It turned out that it worked on this one."

Carnagio talked about the offensive plays that helped the Indians drive for a score.

“The quick-game stuff was working on our last drive,” he said. “It was there the whole game. Something just got into us at that time, and we kicked it up a notch. We were able to drive it down the field.

“That was the first time we ran that play with that route. I told Elijah to look early. I ran up and threw it and it barely made it over the defender, but he caught it and shed a couple of defenders and scored."

Carnagio completed 19 of 29 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception.

The Panthers' and Indians’ defenses held serve for the first three and a half quarters. Oswego sacked Carnagio four times. The Indians sacked Olson twice and forced and recovered a fumble.

“The main thing we have to do is forget about this," Carnagio said. "We can’t do anything about it now. Offensively, we just have to step it up and execute better. Our defense played great. You can’t ask much more of them."

Oswego will make make its home debut at Ken Pickerill Stadium on Sept. 2, hosting Plainfield North. The Tigers start 1-0 start after a 40-8 victory over Plainfield Central.