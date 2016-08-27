Prep Football: Johnsburg tops Plano in opener

JOHNSBURG – Each highlight of Plano’s season-opener seemed to be followed by a setback. Whenever the Reapers looked to be building momentum or mounting a comeback Friday night against Johnsburg, the Skyhawks soon responded.

The Reapers’ first score was followed by giving up a touchdown on the kickoff. A fourth-quarter touchdown was followed by a safety. Quarterback Tyler Ward finished with 208 passing yards, finding Isreal Adeoti twice for 69 yards, but the running game managed just 16 yards.

In the end the Reapers lost, 32-20, in a non-conference game at Johnsburg.

“It was definitely a slow start and response because we just kind of came out flat,” Plano coach Brad Kunz said. “Three-and-out on the first drive, we weren’t expecting that and I think it kind of shocked us and we made some adjustments.”

Kunz said he wanted to get his running game going early, but the Reapers were thrown off by the aggressive pressure brought by the Johnsburg defense.

"With our defense we like to pressure a lot … and we knew they had some really dangerous skill kids, which we saw, and we needed to get to the quarterback before they could get the ball to the kids," Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said.

The Reapers (0-1) picked up the pace in the second and third quarters and were able to start scoring. Ward said they used more of their quick passing plays to establish a rhythm and open up the Skyhawks (1-0).

“I think we just kind of stuck to our game plan more,” Kunz said. “I really wanted to establish our running game but we weren’t able to do that. Johnsburg did a great job with their blitzes and their run blitzes, we just weren’t able to get the run game going. So we tried to put it in the hands of our passing game and it started bringing us back and we hit some screens and kind of got things going for a little while there.”

Plano got on the board midway through the second quarter, when Jay Winter capped a 74-yard drive with a 1-yard push for a touchdown. But Johnsburg took the kick back for a score.

The Reapers got a return touchdown of their own with one minute left in the first half. Adeoti took the kick 80 yards for a score, displaying the athleticism Johnsburg was wary of.

Johnsburg stretched its lead to 30-14 in the third quarter before the Reapers made one more charge. Ward scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, keeping it up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

The defense forced a Johnsburg punt and it looked like Plano might be back in the game. Instead, Johnsburg’s pass rush sacked Ward, forcing a fumble out of the end zone for a safety.

The Skyhawks overwhelmed Ward for much of the night, bringing him down for a loss or no gain six times. Ward took responsibility, saying he probably should have gotten rid of the ball quicker in some of those instances. Kunz didn’t blame the offensive line, instead praising Johnsburg’s pressure.

“I like really our line, we have a lot of three-year starters,” Kunz said. “When guys are bringing blitzes like they were tonight it’s tonight it’s tough not to be confused. There were a couple times where they brought more than we had and it’s really hard to get the ball out when that happens.”

Ward said they had to find the good in the loss, whether it was experience, playoff points or film to study. “There’s going to be somebody down the road so we’ll have some film on it to learn from it.”

The Reapers host Harvard next Friday.