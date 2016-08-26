Kelly-Martin, Oswego East spoil Joliet West’s SPC football debut

JOLIET – The debut of Ivory Kelly-Martin in the Southwest Prairie Conference trumped the SPC debut of Joliet West on Friday night.

The Iowa-bound Kelly-Martin, a featured running back in Nazareth Academy’s march to the Class 5A state championship last season, transferred to Oswego East for the second semester of his junior year. All he did Friday was rush for 222 yards in 24 carries and score four touchdowns as the Wolves ran past the Tigers, 49-14.

Kelly-Martin scored on runs of 1, 40, 1 and 26 yards, quarterback Jaylon Banks added a 35-yard scoring run and Chase Bruns kicked field goals of 34 and 32 yards for Oswego East, which led, 29-0, in the second quarter. Joliet West got on the board late in the second quarter on sophomore quarterback Jaxon Aubry's 8-yard pass to Terrence Neal.

Aubry, who also threw a 20-yard scoring pass Johnny Holman in the third quarter, finished 28 of 50 passing for 307 yards. He was intercepted twice, and the Tigers lost two fumbles.

Aubry's top targets were Omar Ferguson, who caught 12 passes for 94 yards, and Holman, who grabbed six for 105. Kevon Dorris caught four for 32 yards and Neal three for 56.

In addition to turning the ball over four times, West was penalized 12 times for 102 yards.