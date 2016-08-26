Johnsburg tops Plano in opener

JOHNSBURG – On the third play of Plano’s opening drive Friday night, quarterback Tyler Ward threw an incompletion in the face of pressure from a number of Johnsburg players, primarily linebacker Jack Kegel. As the punt team entered, Kegel came to the sideline exclaiming that the Skyhawks could “get there all night.”

For the most part, they did.

Johnsburg's defense brought nearly constant pressure in hopes of keeping Ward and Plano's dangerous playmakers out of a rhythm.

"We really wanted to get as much pressure on the QB as possible because he's pretty shifty and we knew he had a good arm," Johnsburg senior lineman Jarrid Wagner said. "We kind of wanted to make sure he couldn't stay in the pocket too long and get the ball off. We were doing a lot of blitzling and stuff."

Ward said Plano knew Johnsburg would blitz, but not as heavily as it did.

"We expected some, but we weren't expecting half the time to bring the house," Ward said.

Plano's second drive, another three-and-out, finished with Ward being sacked.

"It's a big deal to put the pressure on early," Wagner said. "It really gave us a motivational boost to keep going."

The pressure paid off as Johnsburg beat Plano, 32-20, Friday night in a nonconference game at Johnsburg.

"I think we did a very good job containing their stars and their team as a whole," Johnsburg's Alex Peete said. "Our defensive line played ridiculously great, threatened the quarterback every time and I think if we do that, we have a bright, bright future."

With Plano (0-1) starting slowly, Johnsburg took a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a Peete rushing touchdown and a 39-yard field goal by Adam Jayko.

The lead was 24-14 at halftime and grew to 30-14 in the third quarter before the visitors began to find a rhythm with the passing game and come back.

In the fourth quarter, with Plano building some momentum, the defensive pressure produced a swing. Plano had cut the lead to 10 and the Skyhawks had just gone backwards for three plays before punting.

Then, with nine minutes left in the game, on second and 15 from inside Plano's own 20, Ward was sacked and fumbled. Two Johnsburg linemen chased the ball into the end zone where it went out the back for a safety, making the score 32-20.

Johnsburg (1-0) didn't score on the resulting possession but the defense forced a turnover on downs the next time out and the Skyhawks could run out the final two and a half minutes.

Peete finished with a game-high 128 yards and two scores on 22 carries. In addition to Peete, Riley Buchanan and Blake Lemcke found the end zone for the Skyhawks. Nico LoDolce had a 112 yards on seven catches.

UNSUNG HERO

Jarrid Wagner

Johnsburg, sr., OL/DL

Wagner was part of the Johnsburg defensive line that brought consistent pressure, making two sacks and forcing three fumbles.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Alex Peete left the game for one series after coming off hobbling late in the third quarter. He said it was just cramps and nothing else to worry about. "I don't know, maybe it's the heat, something, but we'll take care of that for sure," Peete said.

Johnsburg 32, Plano 20

Johnsburg 9 15 6 2 - 32

Plano 0 14 0 6 - 20

First quarter

J - Peete 8 run (Jayko pass failed), 5:43

J - FG Jayko 39, 0:37

Second quarter

P - Winter 1 run (Valles kick failed), 7:28

J - Lemcke 75 kick return (Jayko kick), 7:14

J - Buchanan 1 run (Jayko run), 1:13

P - Adeoti 80 kick return (Campbell run), 1:00

Third quarter

J - Peete 1 run, (Jayko pass failed), 8:29

Fourth Quarter

P - Ward 18 run, (Ward pass failed), 11:53

J - Safety, Ward fumble out of end zone, 8:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Johnsburg: Peete 22-128, Buchanan 13-26, Kegel 3-7, Lemcke 1-4. Totals: 39-165. Plano: Winter 5-31, Adeoti 2-14, Campbell 1-1, Perez 1-0, Marshall 2-minus-2, Ward 11-minus-27. Totals: 22-16.

PASSING– Johnsburg: Buchanan 8-16-0-106, Jayko 1-1-0-26. Plano: Ward 15-21-0-208.

RECEIVING– Johnsburg: LoDolce 7-112, Jordan 2-24. Plano: Adeoti 2-69, Maisonet 2-29, Campbell 2-27, Winter 3-26, Hamman 3-25, Jernigan 2-17.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Johnsburg 297, Plano 224.

Sophomore score: Plano 8, Johnsburg 6.