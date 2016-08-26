Hoosman leads Plainfield North football to opening win

PLAINFIELD – Tigers senior running back Tyler Hoosman had 23 carries for 125 yards and added two touchdowns in Plainfield North’s 40-7 home victory over Plainfield Central in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener Friday night.

North's offense gained 263 yards of total offense while the defense limited Plainfield Central (0-1) to just 182 total yards while forcing two turnovers.

North’s special teams also contributed with a Dillon McCarthy 82-yard kickoff return for touchdown to start the second half.

Plainfield North (1-0) could not have scripted a better start to the game. The defense forced a Wildcats three-and-out and then on their first offensive play Tigers senior running back Kevin Block scored on a 46-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

“Kevin [Block] did a great job of running the ball on that play and the guys did a nice job of blocking up front,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “We had special teams help us out, the offensive line did a nice job blocking and I was proud of our kids in the way the played and battled throughout the game, especially not knowing what they [Central] were going to do or what to expect with a new coach”.