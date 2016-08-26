High school football: Woodstock North rolls past UIC College Prep

WOODSTOCK - Having lost its two leading rushers from last season to graduation, Woodstock North entered its season opener Friday against UIC College Prep wondering who would join quarterback Matt Zinnen in leading its triple-option attack.

If Friday’s game was any indication, the Thunder has several options to lead what has the potential to be a pretty prolific ground game.

“I am really proud of our kids and how we came out and executed tonight,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “We have a lot of weapons we like in our backfield and they all came to play.”

Behind a huge game offensively and a defense that held UIC College Prep in check all night, the Thunder went on to defeat the Firecats 66-0 in a nonconference game at Woodstock North.

Zinnen didn’t seem to show any opening-night butterflies as the senior quarterback called his own number on the first play of the game and scored on a 65-yard touchdown run. Zinnen had just one other carry in the game which resulted in in a 49-yard touchdown on the second series for Woodstock North (1-0).

“The line was the story for us tonight,” Zinnen said. “They opened up some great holes for us all game and really set the tone.”

The Thunder's offensive line of Brian Kline, Lee Thomas, Justin McAleese, Zach Schau, and Dylan Martinez really took control from the opening snap and helped lead the Woodstock North offense to 490 yards of total offense with 417 yards rushing and a yards per carry average of 18.3.

Running back Collin Mergl led the way with 143 yards rushing on six carries with three total touchdowns.

“We were able to execute all game and there really were a lot of positives to take away from this game,” Mergl said. “There are some things we still need to work on and we can still get better and just need to continue to work hard.”

Woodstock North, which has been a run first team since its inception, is looking to add the passing element to its offense this season. Zinnen attempted eight passes and connected on his last four including two touchdowns.

“We really feel this offense can be two dimensional this season and feel like we have some playmakers on offense to make that happen,” Schroeder said.

Defensively the Thunder held UIC College Prep to just 77 yards of total offense and intercepted the Firecats five times. Colin Ritter led the way with three interceptions, a North school record, while Jacob Glaves finished with two interceptions.

“Defensively we are still a work in progress," Schroeder said. “Tonight we showed we have some depth and are more than just 11 guys with players like Colin (Ritter) stepping up big in the second half.”

Standout Stats

Unsung Hero

Colin Ritter

Woodstock North, senior, defensive back

Ritter finished with a school-record three interceptions to help lead the Thunder to victory.

Quick Stats

UIC College Prep 0 0 0 0- 0

Woodstock North 28 19 7 12-66

First Quarter

WN-Zinnen 65 run (Chase kick), 11:38

WN-Zinnen 49 run (Chase kick), 7:23

WN-Dycus 16 run (Chase kick), 4:13

WN-Mergl 56 run (Chase kick), 0:15

Second Quarter

WN-Mergl 13 pass from Zinnen (kick failed), 10:20

WN-Grover 17 pass from Zinnen (Chase kick), 5:28

WN-Dycus 8 run (kick failed), 1:19

Third Quarter

WN-Mazzanti 57 run (Chase kick), 5:38

Fourth Quarter

WN-Perez 3 run (kick failed), 5:50

WN-Mergl 40 run (kick failed), 3:26

And Another Thing...

Since the start of the 2015 season, Woodstock North is now 3-0 in nonconference play and has outscored its opponents in those games, 199-6.