High school football: Richmond-Burton drops opener to Wauconda

RICHMOND – Even though things didn’t go as planned during the Richmond-Burton football team’s season-opening 21-7 loss against Wauconda Friday night, they’re confident they can rebound quickly.

Sloppy tackling on defense as the game went on, and difficulty executing on offense in key situations are problems that can be corrected, according to Rockets coach Pat Elder.

R-B converted just one of its seven third-down situations, and despite driving into Wauconda territory three separate times, didn't score until the final three minutes. They also fumbled five times, but it only resulted in one turnover.

"And I think a lot of those third down scenarios were mostly short yardage, like 3rd and 1 or 3rd and 2," Elder said. "We have some guys who were playing their first varsity football game tonight, but that's not an excuse. We need to get better at the line of scrimmage, and we will. Give Wauconda credit though. They executed when it mattered and we didn't."

The game remained scoreless until there were 21 seconds left in the first half. That's when Bulldogs senior running back Jacob Bicknase (22 carries, 180 yards) capped a eight-play, 43-yard drive which took just over two minutes, with a 6-yard TD run. Wauconda went to a no-huddle offense several times on the drive. It seemed to catch the Rockets off-guard.

Bicknase also scored a second time on the ground, from 13 yards out, early in the fourth quarter.

"We tried to tackle with our hands and arms too much and we paid a big price for it," said R-B senior G/DT Henry Kranz. "When we go back and look at film of this game, we're gonna be surprised at how many times we had guys stopped in the backfield, or near the line of scrimmage, then let them escape.

"Fortunately for us, these are correctable mistakes. As long as guys follow their assignments, and win the individual battles, we'll be okay. We just have to get ready for our Week 2 game against Sandwich next week."

The Rockets' lone score came with 2:46 remaining in the game, on a 51-yard rollout pass from QB Brady Gibson to Jesse Hill-Male up the right sideline. The play accounted for nearly a third of their 165 total yards of offense.

Like Kranz, Hill-Male remains confident his team will bounce back. The Rockets have qualified for the playoffs nine straight seasons, and will need to get on track fast.

"We just need to stay disciplined, and take care of business," said Hill-Male, who also had an interception defensively. "Now that we have our opening week jitters out of the way, there's no reason we can't come back with a great performance. We know what we did right and what we did wrong. It's gonna be on every guy in our locker room to adjust now."

UNSUNG HERO

Jesse Hill-Male

Richmond-Burton, sr., RB/DB

Hill-Male stalled a third quarter Wauconda drive while the game was still in question with an interception on the Rockets' 20-yard line. He also tallied his team's lone touchdown late in the game.

AND ANOTHER THING...

The Rockets lost junior RB/LB Shane Byrne (arm/hand) to injury in the second quarter, while senior RB/DB Blaine Bayer hurt his leg and was down for an extended period of time late in the third. Both players returned later in the game, though.

Wauconda 21, Richmond-Burton 7

Wauconda 0 7 0 14 – 21

Richmond-Burton 0 0 0 7 – 7

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

W– Bicknase 6 run (O. Acosta kick), 0:21

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

W– Bicknase 13 run (O. Acosta kick), 11:08

W– Spencer-Bills 32 pass from A. Acosta, 3:26

R-B– Hill-Male 51 pass from Gibson, 2:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Richmond-Burton: Marzahl 9-33, Byrne 6-31, Hill-Male 4-21, Bayer 4-18, Pedley 1-15, Gibson 7-0, Kortan 1-minus 1. Totals: 32-107. Wauconda: Bicknase 22-180, Stankiewicz 11-68, A. Acosta 8-16. Totals: 41-264.

PASSING–Richmond-Burton: Gibson 2-5-0-58. Wauconda: A. Acosta 1-3-1-32.

RECEIVING–Richmond-Burton: Hill-Male 1-51, Bayer 1-7. Wauconda: Spencer-Bills 1-32.

TOTAL YARDS: Wauconda 296, Richmond-Burton 165.

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Richmond-Burton 52, Wauconda 32