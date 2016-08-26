High school football: Prairie Ridge uses pass game to beat Cary-Grove

CARY – Cary-Grove’s defense dictated that Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans was not going to run rampant all over Al Bohrer Field.

That suited the Wolves just fine as they unveiled their new threat, tight end Austen Ferbet.

Evans threw a career-high three touchdown passes, all of which Ferbet touched, and the rest of the backfield gained enough as Prairie Ridge defeated Cary-Grove, 26-14, Friday night in the Fox Valley Conference football opener for both teams.

“We knew the passing game would be open, they were going to focus on Samson,” said Ferbet, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior headed to the U.S. Military Academy to play. “They don’t know about the other people we have.”

Ferbet caught a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring, then caught an 11-yard pass in the second quarter and lateraled the ball to running back Zach Gulbransen, who raced 25 yards to score. Evans hit Ferbet with a 24-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

“It’s a great feeling knowing we have two dimensions, they can’t just stop our run,” said Evans, who rushed 20 times for 62 yards. “It just shows you can’t try to stop one guy, we have four great players back there. You might stop me, but you can’t stop all of us.”

Ferbet said the hook-and-lateral play worked consistently when they practiced it.

“We had to bust it out in the game,” Frebet said. “We thought they would all crack down on me.”

Punter Derek Greiner helped the Wolves (1-0 overall, 1-0 FVC) win in field position in the first half with two punts inside C-G’s 5-yard line. Both helped the Wolves score.

C-G (0-1, 0-1) answered Prairie Ridge’s first two touchdowns with big plays of its own. Quarterback Bobby Collins timed his pitch perfectly to spring running back Ryan Magel on an 80-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Collins broke loose for a 66-yard score in the second quarter, but the Trojans struggled to sustain drives for most of the game. Fullback Tyler Pennington, who attracted attention from Prairie Ridge like Evans did for C-G, was limited to 48 yards in 15 carries.

“You have to make other guys beat you,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “That was an unbelievable effort from our defense. I see how hard they practice, day in and day out.”

Both teams are coming off playoff semifinal appearances last season and shared the No. 3 spot in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

Collins finished with 10 carries for 100 yards, while Magel had five attempts for 91.

“The poor field position killed us,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Our first downs were bad. We couldn’t get any rhythm going. They made plays and played physical and did what we needed to do. We were just not as sharp as we wanted to be.”

UNSUNG HERO

Derek Greiner

Prairie Ridge, Senior, Kicker-Punter

Greiner placed two punts on Cary-Grove’s 3-yard line in the second quarter and after the Wolves’ defense held, they scored off of short fields.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 26, Cary-Grove 14

Prairie Ridge 7 13 0 6 – 26

Cary-Grove 7 7 0 0 – 14

First quarter

PR–Ferbet 22 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 8:24.

CG–Magel 80 run (Walsh kick), 4:19.

Second quarter

PR–Gulbransen 25 lateral from Ferbet after 11 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 6:59.

CG–Collins 66 run (Walsh kick), 5:16.

PR–Ferbet 24 pass from Evans (kick failed), 0:57.

Fourth quarter

PR–Ebirim 1 run (run failed), 7:10.

AND ANOTHER THING..

The last time Prairie Ridge beat Cary-Grove was in Week 2 of the 2007 season, 16-14. Cullen Fahey kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play for that win.